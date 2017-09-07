Floyd Mayweather To Be Interviewed On SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION Telecast Tomorrow, Live on SHO at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT

Just two weeks after his final bout in the ring, all-time boxing great Floyd “Money” Mayweather will focus his attention on some of the top fighters in the Mayweather Promotions stable. Mayweather will be interviewed by SHOWTIME Boxing analyst Al Bernstein during Friday’s SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION telecast, headlined by unbeaten rising star David Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs) and contender Ronald Gavril (18-1, 14 KOs), who will battle for the vacant WBC Super Middleweight World Championship live on SHOWTIME (10:05 p.m. ET/PT) from The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.



The newly retired Mayweather improved his professional record to 50-0 after recording a ninth-round technical knockout over UFC star Conor McGregor on SHOWTIME PPV on Aug. 26.



The Friday night fights are presented by Premier Boxing Champions and being promoted by Mayweather Promotions and Sampson Boxing. The evening will feature two additional showdowns in the super middleweight division. Once-beaten J’Leon Love (23-1, 13 KOs) will battle Texas-native Abraham Han (26-3, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout while unbeaten prospect Caleb Plant (15-0, 10 KOs) takes on 31-year-old Phoenix, Ariz., switch-hitter Andrew Hernandez (19-6-1, 9 KOs), who steps in for Alan Campa for the 10-round attraction.