Floyd Mayweather interview tonight on Showtime

FLOYD MAYWEATHER:





“Retirement has been great but as you know and everyone knows, I go in retirement and I come back. It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon.

“I spoke with my team, I spoke with Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no. I spoke with SHOWTIME, I spoke with CBS. If I do come back, SHOWTIME and CBS has to be involved.

On McGregor’s incident at Barclays Center in New York:

"I feel that when you have reached such high status you have to carry yourself in a classy way. Outside the ring you have to carry yourself as a gentleman."





On what weight he’d fight:

“When I do go to the Octagon I look forward to going to 145 (pounds).”

Do you want to do it (come back)?

"Absolutely. If the money is right."





On the money:

“You got to talk to SHOWTIME, CBS. The money is going to be crazy. I can do whatever I want to do. I’m Floyd Mayweather.”

On if he would box again:

“I would not box again.”

On Mayweather Promotions fighter Gervonta Davis, who fights April 21 on SHOWTIME:

“I already spoke to Top Rank. If Gervonta Davis wins on April 21 he’s going to fight (Vasyl) Lomachenko. We’re going to make that fight.”