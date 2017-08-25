Mayweather vs. McGregor Live Streams

FRIDAY, AUG. 25 – WEIGH-IN LIVE MAYWEATHER vs. McGREGOR Live on SHOWTIME: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena





SHOWTIME Sports Pre-Show Begins At 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT – MAYWEATHER vs. McGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing event. Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26 – POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE

TBD Shortly After the Conclusion of SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena





THURSDAY, AUG. 24 – Undercard Final Press Conference 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT from Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23 – Main Event Final Press Conference 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT from KA Theater at MGM Grand

Sugar Ray Leonard Calls Fights with Blow-by-Blow Announcer Brian Kenny, While Kate Abdo Hosts Desk Coverage

LOS ANGELES, CA – FOX Sports has set its broadcast teams for supporting MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR programming on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes including an all-star cast of boxing and UFC world champions. Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard (@SugarRayLeonard) and former WBC middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (@DanielJacobsTKO) join current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (@TWooodley) and former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) to work as desk analysts in Las Vegas for Saturday’s coverage. Kate Abdo (@kate_abdo) hosts the FOX Sports shows.

Leonard joins blow-by-blow announcer Brian Kenny (@MrBrianKenny) to call the MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRELIMS live from Las Vegas. Reporters Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) and Heidi Androl (@HeidiAndrol) interview fighters on-site. Jaime Motta (@MottaJaime) and 2014 Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia (@GarciaBoxing) call the Spanish language telecast on FOX Deportes.

Coverage kicks off on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET with the one-hour MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PREFIGHT SHOW on FOX and FOX Deportes. On FOX, Abdo, Leonard, Jacobs and Cruz preview the 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather against the UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Androl and Olivi add reports from each fighter’s camp.

The MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRELIMS on FOX and FOX Deportes begin at 7:00 PM ET, with top welterweight challenger and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist Yordenis Ugas (19-3, 9 KOs) facing former title challenger Thomas Dulorme (24-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round showdown. Also featured during Saturday’s two-hour PRELIMS is a 10-round super lightweight bout between unbeaten prospects Juan Heraldez (12-0, 8 KOs) and Jose Miguel (13-0, 12 KOs).

Saturday’s action wraps up after the main event with the MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR POSTFIGHT SHOW on FS1, with Abdo, Woodley, Jacobs and Cruz recapping the fight and breaking down what happened.

The MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR WEIGH-IN SHOW takes place Friday, Aug. 25 (6:00 PM ET) on FS1 with Abdo, Jacobs, Woodley and Cruz on the desk. At 7:00 PM ET, FS1 presents an encore presentation of all four episodes of SHOWTIME’s ALL ACCESS: MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR. The boxing continues on FS1 at 9:00 PM ET with a special Friday PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS featuring powerful middleweights Sergiy Derevyanchenko (10-0, 8 KOs) and Tureano Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs) headlining the two-hour show.

FS1’s coverage of MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR begins in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 24 (9:30 AM ET) as SKIP AND SHANNON: UNDISPUTED is telecast live from the Toshiba Plaza outside the T-Mobile Arena with hosts Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor discussing the fight and interviewing guests in front of a studio audience. The show also airs Friday, Aug. 25 from the same location.

In addition, FS1 telecasts the special MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR: TWO DAYS OUT from Las Vegas on Thursday (10:00 PM ET) with FOX Sports UFC analyst Kenny Florian (@KennyFlorian), Woodley, Jacobs and veteran combat sports journalist Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) previewing the much-anticipated Mayweather and McGregor bout and interviewing boxers before Saturday’s main event.

FOX Deportes kicks off fight coverage Wednesday, Aug. 23 live from Las Vegas with a special edition of FOX DEPORTES EN VIVO, at 1:00 AM ET. Jaime Motta hosts the one-hour special alongside Mexican boxing legend Erik “El Terrible” Morales and UFC’s Victor Davila. Friday’s lineup includes three supersized editions of FOX DEPORTES EN VIVO beginning at 4:00 PM ET, featuring the weigh-ins, and a top-notch broadcast team comprised of former boxing legends and respected journalists Valeria Marin, Erik Morales, Robert Garcia, Jessi Losada, Jaime Motta, Ricardo Celis, Joanna Zanella, Ernesto Amador and Victor Davila. On Saturday, FOX DEPORTES EN VIVO kicks off the day’s action at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the PRELIMS at 7:00 PM ET, and POSTFIGHT SHOW at 1:00 AM ET.

Leading up to the fights, UFC on FOX presents Facebook and Periscope simulstreams with Rachel Bonnetta and Florian live from Las Vegas. In addition, UFC fighters offer their fight predictions, analysis and behind-the-scenes clips on FOX Sports PROcast and on the UFC on FOX social pages. Saturday, the UFC on FOX Facebook page livestreams the Postfight Press Conference. Follow @UFConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the fights this Saturday.

Viewers can live stream the shows on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.