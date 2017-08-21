Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor Odds and Ends

Miscellaneous Props

Who will have more people with them during the fight walkout?





Floyd Mayweather -175 (4/7)

Conor McGregor +125 (5/4)

Which fighter will have a longer fight walkout?

Floyd Mayweather -155 (20/31)





Conor McGregor +110 (11/10)

***Calculated from the first note of the entrance music until the fighter gets one foot on the mat.

Will Floyd Mayweather wear a “The Money Team” hat during the fight walkout?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Will Lil Wayne wear a shirt during the fight walkout?

Yes -230 (10/23)

No +160 (8/5)

Will Nate Diaz walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes +115 (23/20)

No -160 (5/8)

Will Justin Bieber walk out with Floyd Mayweather?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Total Donald Trump Tweets on the day of the fight

Over 6.5 -155 (20/31)

Under 6.5 +110 (11/10)

***Calculated from 00:00 to 23:59 UTC/GMT -8 hours (Pacific Standard Time). Combined @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS

Will either corner throw in towel?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will either fighter lose their mouthpiece during the fight?

Yes +425 (17/4)

No -850 (2/17)

Who will be the first fighter to bleed?

Floyd Mayweather +275 (11/4)

Conor McGregor -450 (2/9)

Will there be a Boxing Rematch in 2018?

Yes +450 (9/2)

No -900 (1/9)

Which fight will end first?

Mayweather vs McGregor -600 (1/6)

Alvarez vs Golovkin +350 (7/2)

Will Conor McGregor fight in the UFC in 2017?

Yes +125 (5/4)

No -175 (4/7)

Will there be a MMA Rematch in 2018?

Yes +2000 (20/1)

No -10000 (1/100)

Cross-Sport Props

What will there be more of?

Total Knockdowns by Conor McGregor -140 (5/7)

Total Home Runs by Giancarlo Stanton on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total Punches landed by Conor McGregor in the Fight -140 (5/7)

Total Points in the Margin of Victory of Stanford vs Rice EVEN (1/1)

What will there be more of?

Total Runs in the Twins vs Blue Jays game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Total runs in the Mariners vs Yankees game on Aug 26 -140 (5/7)

Completed Rounds in the Fight EVEN (1/1)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Madison Bumgarner on Aug 26 EVEN (1/1)

Completed Rounds in the Fight -140 (5/7)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Cole Hamels on Aug 26 +180 (9/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight -260 (5/13)

What Will there be more of?

Strikeouts by Sonny Gray on Aug 26 +160 (8/5)

Completed Rounds in the Fight -230 (10/23)