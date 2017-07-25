Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Event Tickets Go On Sale to General Public Tomorrow, July 26

Live event tickets for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor showdown will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster for the Saturday, Aug. 26 event taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All guests will receive a 3-D ticket as a commemorative souvenir to bring home from this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The official on-sale went live yesterday, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. For those who weren’t able to preregister for the Verified Fan® on-sale, additional tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster.com starting tomorrow, Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT.

MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in an unprecedented event that takes place Saturday, August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event telecast is produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions.





