Flodin faces Pilc on Wallin-Granat undercard

Oliver Flodin (2-0) will face Daniel Pilc (3-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round middleweight contest on April 21 in Sundsvall on the undercard of the European Union heavyweight showdown between Swedish rivals Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat.





Flodin, a standout amateur and Team Sauerland’s latest Swedish signing, has secured two victories since joining the professional ranks last year.

The fighter from Jonkoping scored a unanimous decision over Richard Hegyi on his debut in Stockholm before picking up another one-sided points win over Pavel Hryshkavets at the Sport and Congress Center in Schwerin.

So far all of Flodin’s opponents have had winning records, which is often not the case for a fighter starting their professional career, but the 22 year-old says he is happy to continue this trend in order to aid his development.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting in Sundsvall,” said Flodin. “I’ve had a bit of a break since my last fight so it will feel good to get back in the ring and back in fight mode. I’m really excited, and I hope the fans are ready for a good show and a big KO.

“I’ve been happy with my first two opponents. Fighting someone who is not on a good level doesn’t give me a chance to develop as a fighter so I’m happy to face tough opponents that I have to be at my best to beat.





“I’ve not seen too much of Daniel Pilc yet but he has a decent record and I’m sure he will give me a good fight. My coaches and I will now have time to analyse what kind of fighter he is and what we need to do to win.

“I’ve already had three sparing camps with different fighters, and last week we had some really good sparing in Gothenburg. Before my fight with Pilc on April 21, I will have had over 100 rounds of good sparring so I will be well prepared.”

Flodin versus Pilc in the latest addition to the Nordic Fight Night on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall. Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat meet in a Swedish super fight for the European Union Heavyweight title, while female star Mikaela Laurén meets undefeated German Verena Kaiser for the IBO Female World Super Welterweight strap.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.se or by calling 077-170 70 70.