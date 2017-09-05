Flags At Half-Staff For Ultiminio “Sugar” Ramos

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of featherweight champion Ultiminio “Sugar” Ramos who passed away Sunday in Mexico City after a long battle against cancer. He was 75.





2001 Hall of Fame Inductee “Sugar” Ramos



“’Sugar’ Ramos was a strong and intense fighter who thrilled fans around the world during his championship career,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame is a saddened by his passing and offer our condolences to his family and joins the worldwide boxing community in mourning his death.”



Born December 2, 1941 in Matanzas, Cuba, Ramos turned pro in Havana in 1957 before relocating to Mexico after the Communist revolution. Managed by Cuco Conde and trained by Angelo Dundee, Ramos became an idol in his adopted country and reigned as world featherweight champion from 1963-64. During his championship career he scored wins over Davey Moore (TKO 10), Rafiu King (W 15), Mitsunori Seki (TKO 6), Floyd Robertson (W 15) and Chango Carmano (TKO 7) among others. With a big right hand, the 5’4 ½” Ramos compiled a professional record of 55-7-4 (40 KOs). He retired from the ring in 1972.



In 2001 Ramos was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.