FITE TV to stream New England Jr. Middleweight Championship

FITE TV will stream the entire CES Boxing card, featuring the New England junior middleweight title fight, on Friday night, June 9, starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, live on Pay Per View from Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

FITE TV is a Combat Sports Network that features boxing, MMA and wrestling programming. FITE gives viewers the choice to watch the program on line at www.FITE.tv, on their mobile device or on their WiFi connected television using the FITE app. The FITE app can be downloaded for free at Google Play or the iTunes app stores.

The June 9th CES Boxing show is available to watch on the FITE app and website for a suggested retail price of $14.99.





Boxing fans may watch the entire card simply by downloading the FITE app and then cast the fight to the big screen by using the instant stream-to-TV function. The FITE app works with any Wi-Fi connected television around the world, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Fans may also watch the fights live on the FITE website at www.fite.tv from any computer.

N.E. Junior Middleweight champion Greg Vendetti (14-2-1, 10 KOs), fighting out of Stoneham (MA), will defend his title against Worcester’s (MA) Khiary Gray (14-2, 11 KOs) in the eight-round main event. Vendetti is riding a 10-fight win streak, knocking out eight opponents during this stretch, while Gray is a former Universal Boxing Federation (UBF) International and Northeast Junior Middleweight champion.

The best fighter on the card is undefeated junior middleweight Mark “Bazooka” DeLuca (18-0, 12 KOs), a U.S. Marine from Quincy (MA) who fought in Afghanistan. He’ll be tested by always-dangerous Chris Chatman (14-6-1, 5 KOs), of Chicago, in the eight-round co-feature bout.

In six-round bouts, Worcester’s Kendrick Ball Jr. (6-0-2, 5 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten middleweight Godson Noel (6-0-1, 4 KOs), of Newark (NJ); highly-touted Providence lightweight prospect Anthony Marsella, Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs) returns to fight Abraham Torres (3-1, 1 KO), of Dallas; Virginia heavyweight Joe Cusumano (10-1, 8 KOs) takes on Dan Biddle (9-6, 5 KOs); New Bedford (MA) junior middleweight Ray Oliveira, Jr. (7-1 1 KO) – son of former two-time IBU World champion Ray “Sucra” Oliveira – meets Jose Rivera (3-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Hartford (CT), in a rematch of a fight won by Oliveira.

In another hotly-contested regional showdown, New London (CT) junior welterweight Cristobal Marrero (4-0, 2 KOs) squares off with fellow unbeaten Miguel Ortiz (2-0, 2 KOs) of Springfield (MA), in a four-round bout. Oher four-round matches include Salem (MA) junior welterweight Matt Doherty (6-3-1, 4 KOs) vs. Providence’s Cido Hoff (1-1-1), Pawtucket (RI) featherweight Ricky Delossantos (1-0) vs. Newark’s Malcolm Simms (0-0-1), and Providence’s pro-debuting Michael Valentin vs. TBA.





All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Additional PPV fights are scheduled on FITE TV on a weekly basis.