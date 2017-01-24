First pro show on Isle of Sheppey postponed

February 4th ‘Swampy’s Revenge’ show on hold until further notice due to last-minute withdrawals

The Isle of Sheppy has along association and affinity with boxing, yet has never played host to a professional boxing show in its history. Unfortunately, that statistic will be ongoing, for now, as JE Promotions’ plans to bring professional boxing to the area has been postponed until further notice due to an injury sustained by bill-topper Dave Jones (7-0).





The five-fight card was slated for the first weekend in Februaryat the newly-built Oasis Academy.

The unbeaten heavyweight, from Queenborough in Kent, withdrew from the show with an injury and another fighter due to appear – Louis Greene (5-0), from nearby Strrood, also pulled out due to personal issues.

Jones, 35-years-old, was due to return to the ring for the first time since winning the International Challenge belt back in June 2016.

The former British Army heavyweight champion has won all seven fights on points and has an impressively high work-rate and big engine to rely on. A significant scalp on his ledger is former Midlands Area champion Paul Butlin(16-20-1) in his just his third fight punching for pay.

Jones counts fellow heavyweight Tom Dallas (17-6) as a teammate, who is fighting Tom Little (7-4) for the second time on February 11th in London.

Another Invicta Gym member – unbeaten middleweight Oli Edwards (4-0)was also slated to appear on the show but has now switched dates to the next JE Promotions show in Maidstone on February 25th instead.

The 22-year-old from Sheerness comes into the fifth fight of his fledgling career full of confidence after securing his first career stoppage in just 24 seconds on October 29thlast year in Maidstone against Hungarian opponent Laszlo Kovacs II (9-5).

The next outing will mark the end of his first two years in the paid ranks since debuting back in March 2015.

JE Promotions’ figurehead Joe Elfidh stated, “We had to pull the show, but I promised Dave [Jones] and Oli [Edwards] that we would have a show in their area and I’m a man of my word so we will arrange the next date as soon as we can.

“The New Era show in Maidstone is there for the boys from Sheerness to jump on instead, so luckily Oli can still get out and get another win on his record.”

The New Era show in Maidstone also features improving super-featherweight Chris Matthews (5-0); Chatham southpaw Charlie Shane (3-0); Martin Hillman (8-3); and Southern Area middleweight champion Grant Dennis (7-0), all looking to continue their unbeaten runs.

Exciting ex-England International Luke Gibbo makes his pro bow on the night.