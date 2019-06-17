First Fight Announced for Scars for Scars Boxing Event is a Women’s Bout

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced its first fight for the “Scars for Scars” event on Friday August 16, 2019 at Nashua Community College in Nashua, New Hampshire. Revere, Massachusetts’ Kimberly “The Machine” Wabik (1-0-2) takes on Wakefield, Massachusetts’ Fernanda Araujo (pro debut) in a four-round Super Lightweight bout.





Wabik is coming off a four-round unanimous decision over Ohio’s Crystal Byers last month, picking up her first win as a professional. Previously, she had fought to two draws to begin her pro boxing career.

“I feel like I am coming into my own as a pro boxer,” said Wabik. “I’m excited to be fighting at a new venue at an event benefiting The Scars Foundation. Fernanda Araujo looks like a strong and talented opponent and I look forward to sharing the ring with her.”

Fernanda Araujo, originally from Brazil but now making her home in Massachusetts, is a combat sports veteran, having competed in both the boxing ring and mixed martial arts cage. As an amateur boxer, she competed in the Golden Gloves. She currently works as a judo and striking coach at Defensive Edge Martial Arts in Wakefield.





“I am very thankful for this opportunity,” said Araujo. “Although most of my fighting background is in Judo and Mixed Martial Arts, boxing has always been an integral part of my training regimen. I wish my opponent luck, but she should be ready for a tough fight.”

“Scars for Scars” is an evening of professional boxing to benefit The Scars Foundation, a charity established by Godsmack lead singer Sully Erna to raise awareness of mental health issues and provide resources and tools to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with burdens such as bullying, addiction, abuse, depression and more. Sully Erna will be in attendance as a special guest that evening.

Tickets for the August 16, 2019 “Scars for Scars” fight night event in Nashua, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.