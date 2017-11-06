Fireworks at the Hall Round-Up

Plymouth lightweight, Des Newton, extended his unbeaten start to life as a professional boxer with a hard fought points victory over Dean Evans yesterday.

‘The DEStroyer’ was awarded a 79-74 victory after eight absorbing rounds at the top of BCB Promotions’ Fireworks at the Hall show at Plymouth Guildhall, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth.





Hereford’s Evans came out of the blocks quickly, looking to upset and unsettle Newton. The Plymouth pugilist met fire with fire and maintained a high work rate throughout. Credit to 36 year-old Evans, he kept pace with Newton, seven years his senior, but it was the home man who was catching the eye with a decent shot selection and higher punch output.

After a few verbals throughout the bout, it was good to see the pair embrace at the end of the eight round contest.

Newquay super middleweight, Brad Pauls, again added to his rising stock as he stopped Cameroonian foe, Emmanuel Moussinga. Pauls hurt his Birmingham-based opponent at the end of third round and smelt blood as the bell tolled for the fourth round of a scheduled six rounder. A short left caught Moussinga which was followed up with a series of hooks before referee for the afternoon, Lee Every, waved the fight off. Pauls stretches to 8-0.

Elsewhere on the undercard, Plymouth’s Darren Townley returned to winning ways with a 39-38 decision over Worcester’s Michael Mooney. Under new coach, Carl Robson, The Terminator looked composed as he edged past ‘Mad Man’, who was making his 50th professional appearance.

Plymouth lightweight, Louis Aitken, out-pointed Melksham’s Liam Richards to move to 2-0 with an assured display. The former kickboxer boxed well and ran out a deserved 40-36 winner. The opening bout of the evening saw Torquay super middleweight, Nathan Halton, draw with Bognor Regis’ Callum Ide.





BCB Promotions return to Plymouth on Saturday, 24th February.