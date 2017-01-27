Finnish amateur star Honka signs with Team Sauerland

Finnish amateur star Tomi Honka has signed a long-term promotional contract with Europe’s leading boxing stable Team Sauerland.

The 24 year-old from Suomenlinna, Helsinki is a former three-time national champion, Nordic champion, and as a long-term member of the Finnish amateur team, has competed at both European and World Championships.





As a professional, Honka will be campaigning in the cruiserweight division, and as the talented fighter prepares to launch an attack on the paid ranks, he says he is confident he has found the right team to guide him to the top.

‘’It’s a dream come true to sign with Team Sauerland,’’ says Honka. ‘’I believe I have a lot of potential, and with their resources and expertise, I know they can take me to the next level. I’m really excited about this opportunity, and I’m confident I have the right people around me to help me to develop.’’

‘’We’re delighted to have secured Tomi’s signature,’’ said promoter Nisse Sauerland. ‘’He is a very a talented young fighter, and we believe he has a bright future ahead of him. Tomi will play an important part in our future plans as we look to build a base of elite level fighters in Finland.’’

Details of Honka’s professional debut will be communicated shortly.

Team Sauerland shows are available to watch live and exclusive on Viaplay Fighting in Finland. For more information please visit www.viaplay.fi/fighting.