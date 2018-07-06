Filip Hrgović preparing for September 8 fight

Croatian heavyweight star Filip Hrgović (5-0, 4 KOs) has teamed up with renowned Cuban coach Pedro Diaz ahead of his hotly anticipated homecoming fight on September 8 at the Arena Zagreb.





Starting his coaching career with the Cuban national team, Diaz enjoyed significant success in the amateur ranks guiding his countryman to 20 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals across 4 Olympic Games from 1992 and 2004.

Working with Felix Diaz, he also helped the Dominican Republic secure their only gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

In the professional ranks, Dr. Diaz, who holds a PhD in Pedagogical Sciences, has continued to excel training a host of World Champions including Puerto Rican star Miguel Cotto for his 2012 super-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr, former WBO and WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Guillermo Rigondeaux and WBC Cruiserweight Champion Grigory Drozd.

“Pedro Diaz is a very successful and experienced coach,” said Hrgovic. “I look forward to working with him as I continue my development in the professional ranks. My aim is to become World Champion, and I believe Pedro is the right man to help me achieve this.





The Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist will travel to Miami this weekend where he will spend a month before returning to Zagreb to complete his training.

“On September 8, I will walk out in front of my home fans at the Arena Zagreb. For this fight, I must be in the best possible shape to provide a great victory for the Croatian people,” he says. “I am taking my preparations very seriously. One month in Miami will help me reach optimum condition before I return to Zagreb to complete my training.”

Yousef Hasan will continue to be an important part of the 26 year-old’s training team working alongside Diaz to ensure Hrgović is in top shape for his Croatian debut.

“I would like to thank Yousef for being with me from the beginning of my professional career,” said Hrgović. “Together we decided it would be necessary to have someone with more experience in the corner. Yousef will continue as assistant coach and will remain as always a valuable member of my training team.”





Tickets for the Zagreb Fight Night on September 8 featuring Filip Hrgović’s homecoming fight start at 110 KN and are available online via www.eventim.hr.