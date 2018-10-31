Fightnight Live to celebrate 25th show on Saturday, Dec.1

Recently eclipsing three-million series views, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is set to hit a few more milestones on Saturday, Dec. 1, in San Antonio, Texas. Partnering once again with the legendary Roy Jones Jr. and Keith Veltre of RJJ Promotions, the interactive, fan-friendly series will hold its 25th show – live from its tenth state of origin – showcasing a pair of undefeated warriors with hardware on the line. Local flair will also be on display on any device wherever Facebook is available beginning at 6:30 p.m. E.T. (5:30 p.m. C.T.).





“Roy and I have always felt that live streaming would take the place of the old platforms of delivering fights,” stated Keith Veltre, CEO and Co-Founder of Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions. “This will give us the ability to reach millions of boxing fans around the world and enable us to deliver our sponsors a great deal of exposure we would normally get from traditional TV. This series is giving fighters the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world and gain a fan base. We are thrilled that this vision lines up exactly where Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions wants to be.”

The Saturday, Dec. 1, show from the fabled Scottish Rite Theatre in San Antonio features a 10-round main event between undefeated super lightweights Kendo Castaneda (14-0, 7 KOs) and Gilbert Venegas Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs), who will battle for the vacant WBA-NABA championship. Local favorites Ricky Medina (1-0, 1 KO), Luis Villarreal (3-0-1, 1 KO) and Xavier Wilson (8-0-1, 1 KO) will put their undefeated records on the line as part of a stacked undercard.

“Roy Jones Jr. and Keith Veltre have believed in our FIGHTNIGHT LIVE platform from the beginning and we’re thrilled to partner with them once again on what will be our 25th show in the series,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re also excited to make our series debut in the Lone Star State, the tenth State in the Union for our FIGHTNIGHT LIVE shows. It’ll be a hot one in Texas to open our December schedule.”

Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly series that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 399 fighters and 12 promotions during 22 live event broadcasts from 15 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 22-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 136,405 views per event and more than 3.0 million total views for the franchise. Since Sept. 2018, Season II shows have averaged 315,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Oct. 2018 “Hard Hitting Philly Special” (297,545), the Oct. 2018 hour-long Bareknuckle “Freeview” (292,253), the Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August 2017 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Oct. 2018 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (196,656), the Sept. 2018 “Card Fit For Kings” from Philadelphia (195,620), the Sept. 2017 CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000) and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” (151,253) all logged 150,000 or more views, and collectively the 22-show series has seen a total of 3,000,915 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 266,000 collective live post engagements (more than 12,000 per show), including more than 198,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 40,000 comments and more than 13,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views and the Sept. 2017 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Sept. 2017 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.





The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 83,000 fans and more than 88,000 followers.