Fightnight Live to air first world title fight, four additional bouts prior to Shields-Hammer on April 13

An IBF Female World Title is on the line and women’s boxing history will be made on Saturday, April 13, as FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast once again works alongside SHOWTIME Sports to deliver a great night of action to fight fans everywhere. Beginning at 6 p.m. ET live from the hallowed Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., the interactive, FREE Facebook series sets the table for the Shields vs. Hammer undisputed middleweight championship showdown with five fights, including a world title contest and a main event preview featuring the undefeated champion Claressa Shields herself.





“We’re excited to have a role in what will be a historic night in women’s boxing, and it speaks to the strides our platform has made to exclusively air our first world championship matchup,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “The world title fight will be part of an outstanding evening of Facebook action with championship contenders and budding stars, and an exclusive interview with Claressa Shields, and of course we’re thrilled to be working alongside Showtime once again.”

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE lineup is headlined by unbeaten Russian Elena Gradinar (9-0, 2 KOs), who vies for her first world title when she takes on two-time title challenger Brenda Karen Carabajal (15-4-1, 9 KOs) for the vacant IBF Featherweight World Championship – the first-ever world title fight for the popular Facebook series. In super flyweight action, 23 year-old Detroit-native Ja’Rico O’Quinn (11-0, 8 KOs) looks to remain unbeaten in an eight-round fight against Minnesota’s Vicente Alfaro Martinez (9-4, 3 KOs). The card will also include former heavyweight title challenger Samuel Peter (37-6, 30 KOs) in an eight-round matchup and Jesse Angel Hernandez (12-2, 7 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, stepping in for an eight round super bantamweight contest. Local standout Isiah Seldon (12-2, 4 KOs) opens the free show on Facebook three hours before Showtime Boxing hits the airwaves.

“April 13 is a fantastic fight card, top-to-bottom, from former heavyweight champion Samuel Peter to top American super flyweight prospect Jarico O’Quinn and the highly competitive IBF Featherweight World Title fight between No. 1-ranked Elena Gradinar from Russia and No. 2 contender Karen Carbajal from Argentina fighting for the vacant belt,” said boxing champion-turned-promoter Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions. “Some of the best boxers on the planet will be on display on the most popular social media platform in the world, Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE, on April 13.”





Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 545 fighters and 16 promotions during 33 live event broadcasts from 19 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 33-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 171,589 views per event and more than 5.6 million total views for the franchise. Since Sept. 2018, sixteen FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season II shows have reached 4.2 million fans and have averaged almost 265,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Dec. 2018 “Queens and Kings of Queens Card” (379,758) in New York, the Nov. 2018 “Hard Hitting Showtime Collaboration” (372,662), the Dec. 2018 “Roy Jones Jr. Texas Throwdown” (318,886), the Oct. 2018 “Hard Hitting Philly Special” (297,545), the Oct. 2018 hour-long Bareknuckle “Freeview” (292,253), the Nov. 2018 “Titans In The Capital” (256,871), the March 2019 Murphys Boxing “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” (252,065), the Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the March 2019 Murphy’s Boxing “Melrose Mayhem” (218,409), the Feb. 2019 “Raging Babe Philly Special” (203,000) and the August 2017 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000) all logged 200,000 or more views, and collectively the 33-show series has seen a total of more than 5,662,450 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 430,000 collective live post engagements (more than 13,000 per show), including more than 330,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 58,000 comments and more than 19,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views. The Sept. 2017 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 87,000 fans and more than 95,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Spring 2019 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/