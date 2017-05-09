“Fightnight Live” On Facebook Live From Mohegan Sun

Beginning Thursday, fight fans from around the globe no longer have to miss out on their favorite boxing, MMA or Muay Thai cards, nor will they be forced to search desperately for a ringside spectator’s blurry mobile phone feed at non-televised events.





Supporters of the Sweet Science, MMA and other combat sports can now tune-in to Facebook, as fans from around the planet will be introduced to “FIGHTNIGHT LIVE” this Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The new fan-friendly, interactive vehicle delivering big TV quality to on any Facebook-enabled device “goes live” from Mohegan Sun Arena as the exclusive carrier of Star Boxing Inc.’s “Slugfest at the Sun,” with a number of future fight dates to be announced.

On Thursday night, fans can expect a high-impact, multi-camera streaming experience complete with graphics, animations, replays, interviews, and an announce team anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Ray Flores of Premier Boxing Champions, Showtime Boxing, HBO Boxing, and CBS Sports Network boxing fame. To provide spectators with a fully-interactive ringside experience, commentators will ask and respond to questions from the Facebook audience throughout the broadcast. Rounding out Thursday’s announcing team at ringside are Michael Woods of the TalkBox Podcast, NYFights.com and The Ring and former Golden Gloves Champion Cara Castronuova, now of the Knockout Obesity Foundation.

Promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing®, each action-packed “Slugfest at the Sun” bout will be streamed exclusively via Facebook Live on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook Page. The card is highlighted by a main event featuring former world title contender and Connecticut fan favorite Delvin Rodriguez (29-8-4, 16KOs), as he takes on upset-minded Courtney Pennington (10-4-1, 5KO’s) in a 10-round Junior Middleweight bout at Mohegan Sun Arena. Former WBC women’s world champion Kali Reis (10-6-1, 4 KOs) meets determined veteran Ashleigh Curry (7-10-4, 8 KOs) in the co-feature.

“Our ability to leverage Facebook is great for the future of boxing. It is a fantastic way to reach our fans and create a wider and younger audience,” said Joe DeGuardia, President and CEO of Star Boxing®. “I’m thrilled to help bring boxing to this platform and believe it will be fantastic for Star Boxing, our fighters and other fighters and promoters. The future is extremely bright for boxing, which has traditionally been a leader in finding new ways to connect with the world. In the past it was radio, then TV, then Closed Circuit, Cable and ultimately PPV. Watching boxing live via a stream on a platform like Facebook is the next frontier.”

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series will feature multiple camera angles, graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows will be available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives small business sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

“Like many others, we believe that the present and future of ‘televised’ boxing, MMA, Muay Thai and really all live sports is digital. Further, by putting these events on Facebook we’re providing an interactive environment for fight fans to not only view the events, but to connect with each other and provide their own real-time commentary during the bouts,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We believe in high-quality, cost-efficient production that can give fans free access to hundreds of global, national and regional live fight nights without breaking the bank of the promoter and also without sacrificing what sports fans have come to expect from their viewing experience – multiple camera angles, graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews.”

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/