“Fightnight Live” On Facebook Heads To Raleigh On July 29

The momentum continues to build for FIGHTNIGHT LIVE on Facebook, as the series announces its second new date this week, and this time hardware will be on the line. Strap season arrives on Saturday, July 29, in Raleigh, N.C., as the Tar Heel State’s hardwood prowess gives way to hard-hitting action in the squared circle, at least for one hot Mid-Summer evening.

In the main event, undefeated super flyweight Dewayne Beamon (11-0, 8 KOs) will take on Jose “Torito” Rodriguez (32-5, 19 KOs) for the IBO Inter-Continental and UBF World Junior Bantamweight titles.

Beamon, of Goldsboro, N.C., has a perfect record of 11-0 with eight knockouts. The 31 year-old has a win over former world title challenger William Gonzalez (30-6) as well as winning the UBF All-America Bantamweight title with a ninth-round stoppage over Rudolph Hedge (10-2-3). Beamon won the IBO International Super Flyweight and UBF World Junior Bantamweight titles with a ninth-round stoppage over Christian Esquival. In his last bout, Beamon stopped Jonathan Aguilar in two rounds to win the IBO Inter-Continental Super Flyweight title on May 20th in Raleigh.





“This is my shot! Throughout my career I’ve been challenged and I have conquered every opportunity placed before me,” said Dewayne Beamon. “Now I hope to achieve national recognition with a crowd-pleasing KO victory on Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE. It’s body-puncher vs. body-puncher on July 29 in Raleigh, and when the smoke clears this will be just another opportunity I conquered.”

Rodriguez, of Mazatlan, Mexico has a record of 32-5 with 19 knockouts, and is a former WBA Interim Flyweight world champion. The 27 year-old won that crown with a 12-round split decision over Nethra Sasiprapa (27-1) on November 19, 2011. He is a former WBC Youth Intercontinental Flyweight champion and UBF All America Junior Bantamweight champion. Rodriguez has dropped his two opportunities at a world title when he lost to Kazuto Ioka for the WBA Light Flyweight title, and in his last bout he was stopped in seven rounds by Jerwin Ancajas on January 29 in China.

The show is promoted by Cynation Sports, Free Agent Boxing and Stop Running Promotions.

On Saturday night, live from the Abundant Life Center in Raleigh, fans can expect a high-impact, multi-camera streaming experience complete with graphics, animations, replays, interviews and a professional announce team. To provide spectators with a fully-interactive ringside experience, commentators will ask and respond to questions from the Facebook audience throughout the broadcast.





The numbers on the May 11 FIGHTNIGHT LIVE pilot from Mohegan Sun Resort showed a great deal of promise and potential for the new platform. With only two days of promotion, the premiere broadcast amassed 43,000 total video views by 38,000 unique viewers. A total of 1.4 thousand hours of LIVE video was consumed by Facebook users during the first show alone. Reaching beyond the raw numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly production saw 9,021 live post engagements for the show, which included 5,000 “likes” or “loves,” 2,989 comments and 628 shares.

“Our FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series takes to Tobacco Road in late July, yet another geographic area where we’ll be able to plant the Facebook flag. Dewayne Beamon is a proud Carolinian excited to continue to put the Tar Heel State’s boxing scene back on the map, and we’re extremely pleased to do our part as well,” said Mark Fratto, Principal of Linacre Media. “We’re looking forward to all of the action in the heart of ACC Basketball Country.”

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features multiple camera angles, graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

On June 23, the Facebook fight series heads to Rosemont, Ill., for a Windy City showdown with Hitz Boxing Promotions and Round 3 Productions. A July 15 date in Phoenix, Ariz., with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has already been released on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE calendar. More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.