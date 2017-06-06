“Fightnight Live” On Facebook Breezes Into The Windy City For June 23 Showdown

After a successful pilot that was viewed by more than 40,000 boxing fans live on Facebook, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE hits the Chicago area on Friday, June 23, from Rosemont, Ill., with a stacked card filled with Windy City warriors.

“It’s a tremendous honor to take our Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE platform to the Windy City area. It’s becoming a national platform already during its infancy – with East Coast and West Coast dates on the calendar and now this opportunity in the No. 3 media market in America – and we’ve been thrilled with the response from fight fans and promoters so far,” said Mark Fratto, Principal of Linacre Media. “We’re looking forward to working with the Village of Rosemont, as well as legendary promoters like Bobby Hitz and Frank Mugnolo on this card.”

Finalized matchups and fight card details will be unveiled later in the week. Legendary Chicago-based National Anthem singer Jim Cornelison will once again honor our country prior to the start of the main event – fans can catch that highly-anticipated performance along with all of the action in the ring live on Facebook.





The numbers on the May 11 FIGHTNIGHT LIVE pilot from Mohegan Sun Resort showed a great deal of promise and potential for the new platform. With only two days of promotion, the premiere broadcast amassed 43,000 total video views by 38,000 unique viewers. A total of 1.4 thousand hours of LIVE video was consumed by Facebook users during the first show alone. Reaching beyond the raw numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly production saw 9,021 live post engagements for the show, which included 5,000 “likes” or “loves,” 2,989 comments and 628 shares.

On Friday night, June 23, live from The Dome at The Ballpark in Rosemont, fans can expect a high-impact, multi-camera streaming experience complete with graphics, animations, replays, interviews and an announce team anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Ray Flores of Premier Boxing Champions, Showtime Boxing, HBO Boxing and CBS Sports Network boxing fame. To provide spectators with a fully-interactive ringside experience, commentators will ask and respond to questions from the Facebook audience throughout the broadcast.

Television host Danielle Robay of WCIU-Chicago and Entertainment Tonight, NBC-4 Los Angeles and HLN-fame will bring fans exclusive pre-and post-fight interviews from ringside.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features multiple camera angles, graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.





A July 15 date in Phoenix, Ariz., with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions has already been released on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE calendar. More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/