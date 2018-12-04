Fightnight Live looks to eclipse 4 million viewers with holiday special on Dec.7

At just under four million series views headed into its final show of 2018, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast will celebrate the Holiday Season at home in New York City this coming Friday. A terrific card featuring an abundance of Five Boroughs-based fighters will be on display to round out the year on any device wherever Facebook is available beginning at 7 p.m. E.T. on Friday, Dec. 7.





“The Holiday Season is all about family, and what better place for us to celebrate than in New York by showcasing deserving boxers from our home market,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We’re excited to feature our first female main event with ‘Queen’ Ronica Jeffrey meeting veteran Edina Kiss, and with a number of fighters from our world-famous Gleason’s Gym Boxing Family on the card, this one is special to all of us at FIGHTNIGHT LIVE.”

This Friday, Dec. 7, from Club Amazura in Jamaica, N.Y., eight bouts are scheduled featuring a host of New York City-based warriors. The main event pits former International WBF World Super Featherweight and interim IBA World Super Featherweight titleholder Ronica Jeffrey (16-1, 1 KO) against hard-hitting veteran Edina Kiss (15-8, 9 KOs) – who has previously met Heather Hardy, Cindy Serrano, Amanda Serrano, Shelly Vincent and Mikaela Mayer – in a scheduled six-rounder. Undefeated Bronx welterweight Pete Dobson (9-0, 5 KOs) ends a nearly 18-month layoff in a step-up bout against battle-tested Salim Larbi (20-10-2, 7 KOs), who will be facing his fourth unbeaten opponent over his past six fights. Undefeated super bantamweight Ariel Lopez (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on 13-bout veteran Jeno Tonte (9-4, 8 KOs) of Hungary, while unbeaten super bantamweight Jose Gonzalez (10-0-2, 3 KOs) faces veteran Andre Wilson (15-12-1, 12 KOs). Popular New York-based Irish welterweight Noel Murphy (12-1, 2 KOs), super lightweight Larry Fryers (8-1, 3 KOs) and super featherweight Harrison Barba (1-1, 1 KO) are all scheduled to appear in separate bouts.

“We are looking forward to another great night of boxing this Friday night at Club Amazura,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We are also excited to partner up with the team at FIGHTNIGHT LIVE to provide added exposure to the fighters on this card, and to our sponsors that have continually supported us over the years.”





Now in its second season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly series that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE hasshowcased more than 440 fighters and 13 promotions during 25 live event broadcasts from 17 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 25-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of 157,973 views per event and nearly 4.0 million total views for the franchise. Since Sept. 2018, Season II shows have averaged more than 315,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the Nov. 2018 “Hard Hitting Showtime Collaboration” (372,662), the Dec. 2018 “Roy Jones Jr. Texas Throwdown” (318,886), the Oct. 2018 “Hard Hitting Philly Special” (297,545), the Oct. 2018 hour-long Bareknuckle “Freeview” (292,253), the Nov. 2018 “Titans In The Capital” (256,871), the Sept. 2017 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), and the August 2017 CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000) all logged 200,000 or more views, and collectively the 25-show series has seen a total of more than 3,949,448 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 340,000 collective live post engagements (more than 13,500 per show), including more than 269,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 45,000 comments and more than 15,000 shares.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” from the Sands in Bethlehem set a new bar with 594,447 views and the Sept. 2017 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Sept. 2017 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves” and the March 17, 2018, Murphy’s “St. Patrick’s Day Clash” set a new high-water mark for shares with 2,182.

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 85,000 fans and more than 91,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Winter 2019 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.