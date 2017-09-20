Fightnight Live Completes First Weekend Doubleheader, Drawing More Than 188,000 Views

The first-ever “doubleheader weekend” for the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series saw the four-month old, fan-friendly Facebook platform attract more than 188,000 views via back-to-back, Friday and Saturday shows in New England with DiBella Entertainment and CES Boxing.

Furthermore, the interactive series that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience recorded a new high-mark with 40,714 Likes, Loves, Comments and Shares on Friday from Foxwoods. The ultimate result of all of the show-by-show views, the series interactivity and the global reach of the Facebook platform throughout the U.S. and also to significant audiences in the U.K., Mexico and South America – FIGHTNIGHT LIVE surpassed a new milestone by reaching its 750,000th view in only its seventh show.





“We’re extremely proud that Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has provided free, action-packed events for more than three-quarters of a million fans in just over four months, by posting a show-by-show average audience of 108,000,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “But beyond the numbers, we’re really pleased with the way the shows have been presented and produced. We’ve been able to showcase up-and-coming fighters to fight fans all over the world, and help them expand their bases. And we’ve been able to invite our viewers to be part of the action by fostering real-time interaction between our broadcasters and viewers on the fight activity, the decisions and the knockouts; it’s the next-best thing to having a ringside seat.”

Over the first four-plus months of programming, the numbers on the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have showed promise and potential for the new platform with an average of almost 108,000 fight fans tuning in per event. The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” from Resorts World Casino (225,000), the August CES “Super Saturday” from Foxwoods (203,000), the Sept. CES “Twin River Twinbill” from Lincoln, R.I. (157,000), the July Roy Jones Jr. “Desert Showdown” from Phoenix (63,000), the May “Slugfest at the Sun” from Mohegan Sun (45,000), the June “Rosemont Rumble” from Chicago (32,000) and the Sept. DiBella “Friday Night Foxwoods Fights” (32,000) saw a total of almost 14,000 total hours of Facebook video consumed by 755,253-plus users across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 122,819 collective live post engagements (17,700-plus per show), including almost 88,000 “likes” or “loves,” more than 13,000 comments and 4,200-plus shares. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE broadcasts are viewed by 76 percent men, 24 percent women. The top demographic is comprised of males aged 25-34, which encompasses approximately 30 percent of the audience, on average.

The Sept. 9 “Real Deal Promotions: Empire State” set a new bar with 224,658 views and the Sept. 15-16 DiBella-CES doubleheader carried the series to three-quarters-of-a-million views in just over four months. The Aug. 26 Foxwoods “Super Saturday” show stands out individually with 3,336 live hours of content viewed, while the Sept. 15 DiBella card saw more than 40,000 viewer interactions including almost 39,000 “likes” or “loves.”





Facebook FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has been delivered to fans absolutely free since its May 2017 launch courtesy of series corporate partners like Barbour One 9, Talent Management and Entertainment Production (www.barbourone9.com) and Northeastern Fine Jewelry (www.nefj.com).

Many FIGHTNIGHT LIVE cards are called by world-renowned blow-by-blow announcer Ray Flores of Premier Boxing Champions, Showtime Boxing, HBO Boxing and CBS Sports Networks. Often joining Flores ringside are analysts like Michael Woods of the TalkBox Podcast, NYFights.com and Ring TV. Locally-based ringside reporters with significant social media followings are often employed for weigh-in day “behind the scenes” taped interviews and post-fight reports.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

More FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Fall 2017 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.