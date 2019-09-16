Fighters make their final preparations for Xcite Fight Night 5

It’s almost time for fighters and fans to make their way to Parx Casino®. As Xcite Fight Night 5 approaches, the fighters are finishing up their camps and getting ready to put on a show at the Xcite Center on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.





The show will culminate with a thrilling lightweight main event as Steven Ortiz (10-0), a WBF and Pennsylvania state champion, continues to never shy away from a challenge. He’ll be tested by Ohio state champion Alejandro Salinas (10-2), who looks come into Ortiz’s backyard and play spoiler.

Philadelphia is in the middle of a boxing resurgence, and one of the latest up-and-coming fighters is Joshafat Ortiz, who recently signed with prominent promoter Lou Dibella. Before Ortiz becomes a fixture on national television, he’ll be at Xcite Fight Night facing Andrew “Sweet Pea” Bentley in a super-featherweight bout.

Ortiz (6-0, 4 K0s) talked about the “doing the work,” and his desire to continue to show the skill that’s gotten him to the edge of stardom. He also wants to show out for his hometown crowd.





Super lightweight Daiyaan Butt (4-0, 2 K0s) is returning for his third bout at Parx, and stepping up in competition against the far more experienced Latorie Woodberry. “I feel great,” he said.

Always wanting to stay active, Butt had a scheduled fight fall through in between this and his last appearance. His training took on a different mentality. “I’ve realized going to the gym with a positive outlook and a good mood just makes your workout different; it makes your workout fun.”

Expect Butt to be in the best shape of his career.

Jan Czerklewicz is eager to make a strong impression in his second Xcite Fight appearance. His fight against Afunwa King will be just the third of his career. The long and lean super middleweight has fighters from all weight classes helping him get in work during his camp.

“There is one guy… a heavyweight, there is an 87-pound difference,” Czerklewicz said. “When I can resist his weight, I know that nobody in my weight class can push me around.”

The 21-year old is blessed with a youthful metabolism, saying “I never had a problem cutting weight, it is always keeping weight.” Czerklewicz (2-0) will be primed and ready to have his best performance yet.

The fight card begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open an hour early.