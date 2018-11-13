Fighters competing in Sugar Bert Nat’l Championship this weekend

Former two-division world champion Paul “Paulie” Malignaggi will be on hand as top amateur boxers throughout the U.S. and Caribbean converge on Orlando this week to test their training, increase their rankings, and earn bragging rights as winners in the third annual Sugar Bert Boxing National Championship.





The three-day event, sanctioned by USA Boxing and sponsored by TITLE Boxing, features Olympic-style amateur boxing at its highest level. “More international boxers are recognizing this tournament as one of the largest USA open invitation boxing tournaments in the country,” says Bert “Sugar Bert” Wells, president of Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions (SBBP).

The championship is being held Friday through Sunday at the Park Inn by Radisson, 3011 Maingate Lane, in Kissimmee. Boxer registration begins Friday in the Sawgrass Conference Room at the Park Inn, and the tournament kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, in the Royal Palm Ballroom. Doors open at noon for spectators on Saturday and Sunday. A press conference hosted by Malignaggi will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the hotel’s Oleander Conference Room to discuss the championship and introduce several boxers and special guests.

“We are expecting more than 500 of the 2,000 amateur boxers who fought in one of our four qualifiers this year to compete in the national championship,” Wells says. Boxers will compete in two different rings at the championship, separated into weight classes (bantam, intermediate, junior, senior, women, open men, novice, and master). They are vying for title belts as well as medals from the World Boxing Council and the National Boxing Association, and other prizes.

Notable boxers include teams led by International Boxing Federation champion Steve “USS” Cunningham and welterweight champion John Jackson, whose contenders are coming from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This championship series is something that’s unlike any other currently in amateur boxing. All boxers are invited to participate, although there will be separate brackets for first-time competitors and boxers who received a victory at one of our 2018 Sugar Bert Qualifiers,” says Wells. “These young men and women have been working hard in the months leading up to the championship, and they are ready, they are hungry.”

In addition to TITLE Boxing, the event also is sponsored by the World Boxing Council, National Boxing Association, Rival Boxing Equipment, Publix Supermarkets, Allstate Insurance, Olive Garden, Smokey Bones, and What’s Trending news hub.

General admission tickets for the championship event start at $10 for children ages 4-8, and $15 for adults. Ringside seats are $25. Log on to www.sugarbertboxingpromotions.com for registration and event information or call (770) 833-7888.