Fight week preview – Holiday Havoc in Greenville, SC, Rozier and Dobson weigh in

Holiday Havoc is upon us as One For All Promotions and Southpaw Promotions present Holiday Havoc this Saturday evening at the Escape Ballroom, Greenville, South Carolina, live on IFL TV.

Topping the bill will be highly rated New Yorker Peter Dobson, who competes for the WBC USNBC Welterweight title alongside fellow New Yorker Melissa Parker who contests the NABF Super Bantamweight title.

Dobson, a proud native of the Bronx opened up about his clash this coming weekend.

Dobson stated, “I’m really excited about getting back in the ring. I’ve been out of the ring a long time but I have always stayed in the gym and stayed fit. I’m just so happy to be back to showcase my talent after this time off.

“I want to get the ball rolling by winning this title and getting back into bigger fights and fighting some big names at 147. Thank you to Team Havoc and the promoters for getting me this opportunity after my time away from the ring.”

The undercard features Brooklyn-based Daniil Platanovschi, Giovanni Scuderi, Cesar Francis, Brandon Lynch, and also Havoc advised Anthony Soto. Team Havoc chief Andre Rozier discussed this weekend’s action.

Rozier said, “I’m very excited for the weekend. The card has shaped up to be a good qualityevent and it’s going to be live on IFL TV so I have to say a big thank you to Jamie Conlan and MTK Global for facilitating that. Our fighters come from all over the world so it’s important they get a chance to fight on platforms where they can be seen all over the world.

“Team Havoc train many of the athletes who are on the card this weekend, so it’s a very important weekend for the team. I’m excited to see the likes of Peter, Daniil and Cesar back in the ring as they have been off for a minute due to the pandemic.

“We also have Brandon Lynch, Anthony Soto, and Giovanni Scuderi in action and I am looking forward to seeing their bouts and their progression as professionals.

“The co-main events involving Melissa Parker and Peter Dobson will be exciting fights. Both of them have been working hard and want big fights in 2021. The pair of them know full well they need to put on good performances this Saturday night in order to line themselves up for big fights in 2021.

“It has been a big effort putting this card together with One For All Promotions and Southpaw Promotions but we believe that we have done a good job and the card is one will enjoy.”

Yahu Blackwell returns this weekend in Mexico. Discusses future plans

Cruiserweight Yahu Blackwell is back in action this weekend in Mexico as he heads towards a WBC regional title clash.

Blackwell, who is undefeated at cruiserweight, returns to the ring after a two year lay off this weekend in Mexico, and the Maryland native discussed his ring return.

Blackwell said, “I’m excited to get back in the ring and show my skills off. I have been working hard over the past two years and during the COVID-19 pandemic on improving my skills. And I’m excited to show off my improvements this weekend.

“I have to put on a good show this weekend. I have big plans in 2021, so I know that I have to put on a good show in Mexico to show that I am ready for titles in 2021.”

Blackwell has big plans in 2021 that involve a WBC regional title fight, and the 200 pounder discussed his plans in 2021.

He said, “I have a fight lined up in Las Vegas in 2021 against Sergio Ramirez. He has a good record and has fought some very good opponents and that is where I want to be in boxing. He has boxed fighters such as IBO world champion Kevin Lerena Oscar Rivas and Ronald Johnson. These are good fighters so this is an all or nothing fight.

“The fight will be for a WBC regional title and it’s a step closer to becoming world champion which is my goal. I fully believe that this fight will put me at a place which will show people that my record is not a true reflection on my ability and that I am far beyond my record in terms of skill.”



