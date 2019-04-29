Fight Town 1 Boxing Results From Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon

PROMOTER Mark Neilson has hailed Fight Town 1 a success after almost 2000 people enjoyed a bustling night of boxing at the Oasis Leisure Centre in Swindon.





The stacked 13-fight card provided a host of talented fighters from across the South West and was promoted in conjunction with Swindon trainer Paddy Fitzpatrick and Trifecta.

Former Commonwealth champion Luke Watkins topped the bill with a comfortable points win over fellow cruiserweight Ossie Jervier.

However, Ryan Martin’s bout with Hungarian Zoltan Zsabo was the pick of the bunch, as he dropped his opponent twice before the referee brought the fight to an end in the 8th round.





Somerset’s Ryan Wheeler produced a measured performance to overcome Reynaldo Cajina and extend his record to 15-0-1, while Bristolians Tim Cutler and Tyler Davies were a little more assured in their wins over Des Newton and Chris Adaway respectively.

Gloucestershire’s light-middleweight Max Mudway picked up his second win as a professional with a confident and dominant display over Jordan Grannum, much to the delight of his considerable support.

Scott James also impressed, he was forced to dig deep at times during his contest with Chris Jenkinson but was able to do what was required and dictated the pace well to register his fourth win.

It was a similar story for Witney’s Brad Townsend, as he did well to put Lee Gunter to bed despite his offensive style.

In front of a home crowd, local boxers Said Eltuyev, Bec Connolly, Phil Williams, Sam Smith and Jensen Irving all completed the task at hand with all five going the distance on their way to victory.

Reflecting on the evening, Neilson said: ”It was one of the busiest shows we’ve ever had, so we are really happy with that and the roof was lifting off for some of the fights, it was a great atmosphere.

“We had a superb opening fight with Jensen, he is certainly one to watch for the future. Luke Watkins was in with a really tough guy, so it was a really good main event.

“Ryan Wheeler has a solid record and is a very technical boxer with a big following, after his win I think he will be looking for some titles now.

“Ryan Martin had the performance of the night for me. We all know what a class act he is anyway but it was a great finish and display from him.

“Phil Williams was delighted to win at home and Bec Connolly was over the moon to get her win too.

“Max Mudway brought a huge crowd with him and I think he wants to be fast tracked, so his team have another five fights lined up for him this year.

“Scott James from Bicester is also always in a good fight, he thinks he can compete for the Southern Area titles and then there was Tim Cutler and Tyler Davies who did a an excellent job too.”

Neilson also revealed that Fight Town 2 has been pencilled in for Saturday 28th September with ticket details to be released on their website soon.