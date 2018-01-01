Fight week for Nordic showdown between Sven Fornling and Jeppe Morell

The fight between the Swede Sven Fornling, 12-1, 6 KOs, and Dane Jeppe Morell will be one among two main events on Hall of Fame promotor Mogen Palle’s event now on Friday on January 5 in Copenhagen – the other being between Dane Lolenga Mock and Russian Dmitri Chudinov. Sven Fornling is well prepared after a long training camp.

Fornling:

“I’m really looking forward to this one. To be honest, I am of the opinion that the fight between me and Morell is the real main event this evening. Mock and Chudinov are old guys that have seen their best days. But at the same time I want to make it very clear that I am willing to fight the winner after I have taken care of Jeppe Morell.





The fight naturally is very important for me. A victory will hopefully put me on the EBU ratings, and I will land high on the world rankings. Promotor Erol Ceylon has declared that a victory in this fight means moving up to much bigger tasks. I am ready for it. During my camp I have trained with Igor Michalkin who is fighting Kovalev, and Karo Murat, who knocked out Dominic Bösel in his last fight. I’m ready to step up.

It’s gonna be a great evening on Friday, 100s of Swedes have already purchased tickets and are coming over to celebrate with me.”

Sven Fornling’s coach (Carlos Zuniga) is equally impressed.

Zuniga:

“Sven is a monster right now. We really managed to get him in the best shape of his life for this fight. It’s been a lot of really really hard work for myself and assistant coach Liam. We are looking forward to this fight!”

A press conference will be held on Thursday in Copenhagen.