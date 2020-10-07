Fight Game Advisors sign female prospect Jasmine ‘Animal’ Artiga

Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors has signed Undefeated Super Flyweight Female Prospect Jasmine ‘Animal’ Artiga, (7-0-1, 4 KOs), of Tampa, FL to an exclusive management contract, it was announced today.

Said Peter Kahn, “Jasmine is a hard hitting, extremely athletic fighter. Although her record is 7-0, she’s still in the development phase of her career and continues to make big strides every day. Her work ethic and discipline are what is going to enable her to be a world champion. Once her boxing IQ and experience catches up to her raw and one punch knockout power, she’s going to be a big problem in the super flyweight division.”

“Before I met Peter I felt that my career had leveled out,” said Artiga. “I’ve sold a lot of tickets on local shows while winning but I wanted to broaden and step up my career. Like me, Peter’s very family oriented and he’s a man of his word. I truly believe he can elevate my career.”

A native of Tampa, FL where she excelled in sports in high school, Artiga started boxing at the age of 21. Winning the National Golden Gloves, Florida State Golden Gloves and the Florida State PAL, she turned professional in May of 2017. Training in Tampa with her father and brother in her corner, Artiga spars on a regular basis with 154lb. and 160lb. female fighters.

“I’m realistic about where my career is, playing a little catchup. But, I’m getting better every day and four to five fights from now I’ll be ready for a world title fight,” continued Artiga, who also is a personal trainer and teaches boxing at a youth clinic in addition to working as strength and conditioning coach for a local high school football team.

Details on Artiga’s highly anticipated return to the ring will be announced shortly.

