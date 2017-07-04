FIGHT FAN FESTIVAL’ scheduled for July 22nd in Calgary!

Everyone in the southern Alberta / Calgary area is invited to come and check out the inaugural “Fight Fan Festival” later this month! Eric de Guzman’s Teofista Boxing and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino will be hosting the exciting Expo on July 22 in the Sundance Ballroom in South Calgary’s preferred hotel and entertainment complex which will include a fully sanctioned Alberta Amateur Boxing gala featuring over eight bouts!

The event will be an awesome opportunity for combat sport fans, athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike to meet and mingle with some of Alberta’s premier athletes. No. 1 ranked 145-pound MMA star ‘Mean’ Hakeem Dawodu will be in attendance as he looks to crack the UFC in the near future. Local MMA star Jesse Arnett will also be on hand signing autographs and chatting with fans.

Canadian boxing champion Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett will be available for photos and autographs along with rising Canadian prospect and renowned former amateur champion Devin ‘The Canadian Canelo’ Reti who will be giving free instructions to kids and aspiring boxers alike. Don’t miss this great opportunity to mingle with fighters and their parents who will be on hand to answer any questions about the sport, in both its competitive and recreational facets.





This all ages event will be a great opportunity to find out how combat sports and fitness can benefit children of all ages. Learn more about Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai Kickboxing, Kyokushin Karate and more! Alberta Boxing’s long time official Doctor James Adams will be on hand to supervise the amateur boxing event and will be available to answer any questions and concerns related to the sport. Come and see children of all ages engage in the “Fun Box” Program, where kids as young as five years old get to see what it is like to showcase their skills on the big stage. The program is an initiative of Boxing Alberta to help encourage and expose the amateur boxing program to young athletes from all walks of life.

This festival will serve as a networking opportunity for everyone involved in combat sports; from gym owners and equipment dealers to fighters, trainers and all sports fans in general.

Free spots are available to all interested parties to participate in the festivities and showcase what their business and brand are all about.

There is ample space in the conference facility and a full size ring will be set up. Whether you’d like to showcase products or network with other fighters or potential new members to your gym or club, this will be an excellent opportunity to spread the word about your outfit.





Teofista is currently looking for sponsors for the July 22nd event, including donated items for our athlete bags. Everyone who competes will receive a gift bag. Items such as promotional paraphernalia, coupons and t-shirts would be most welcomed.

This event is sure to generate interest in what is typically a slower summer period for gyms… so be sure to reach out and secure your spot soon. This is a perfect opportunity to garner more interest in memberships and prepare for the upcoming influx for the new school year / fall season.

We are open to all suggestions related to combat sports so reach out and contact us about this exciting event now!

General tickets are $20.00 and ages five and under are free for the sanctioned even