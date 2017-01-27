Fight Club OC TIXS Now On Sale – Notre Dame FB Star In Main Event

Undefeated light heavyweight MIKE LEE, (18-0, 10 KO’s), faces JUSTIN THOMAS, (18-1, 7 KO’s) on Thursday, February 16 in the eight round featured fight at FIGHT CLUB OC In The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

Lee is currently world ranked #12 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and #13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).





Most recently Lee, a graduate of the Mendoza School of Business at the University of Notre Dame where he was a member of the Fighting Irish Football Team, won a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over Boston’s Chris Traietti on September 30, 2016 on the CBS Sports Network. With the victory Lee earned the IBF-USBA Light Heavyweight Title.

Riding a six bout winning streak, Thomas will be making the first start of his 2017 campaign. Fighting four times in 2016, in his last start Thomas won an eight round decision over Austin Marcum on September 16, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“With almost identical records and 17 knockouts between them, we’ll see action from the opening bell in one of the best featured bouts we’ve had in our illustrious and long running FIGHT CLUB OC series”, said promoter ROY ENGLEBRECHT.

As if this bout wasn’t enough, the February 16th show from top to bottom might be the strongest show in years!!!

How about 8-0 Carlos Licona vs 3-3 Cesar Sustaita for the GBU Flyweight Championship Belt.

How about heavyweights Adam Stewart 2-0 vs 2-1 Cashton Young in a good four round bout.

How about our first FEMALE MMA bout in years with Paola Ramirez facing Christina Marks in what could be a war!

How about Lakewood’s 2-1 Matt Martinez vs LA’s Craig Plaskett in our second MMA bout.

And in our opening bout of the night it will be LA’s Lawrence King vs Hawthorne’s Brian True.

Tickets for the February 16th Opening Night of of FIGHT CLUB OC may be purchased by visiting www.fightcluboc.com.

The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center is located at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.