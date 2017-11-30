Field set for 2017 USA Boxing Women’s Elite National Championships

Team USA women’s boxing hopefuls will be competing in the prestigious USA Women’s Elite National Championships, December 5-9, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This year’s field is stacked with talent, including 2016 Olympic Trials Champion Virginia Fuchs (Kemah, Texas), who will be looking to close out an impressive 2017 year that included four international titles and an undefeated 16-0 record, and two-time World Champion and 2014 Youth Olympic Champion Jajaira Gonzalez (Fountain, Colo.)

Other top contenders include featherweight Christina Cruz (New York, N.Y), lightweight Rashida Ellis (Lynn, MA), as well as middleweight Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, CO) and welterweight Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio)

Following a year of highly-competitive national events, the best U.S. female amateur boxers are set to compete in the 2017 USA Boxing Elite National Championship. With up to six spots in each division already secured, based on the results of the 2016 Elite National Championships, 2017 Elite Western Qualifier and 2017 Elite Eastern Qualifier, the remaining spots have been filled based on the wild-card application process to complete the field of elite boxers.

A total of 88 boxers applied for a wild card qualification with 35 allocations awarded to finalize the Elite National Championships brackets.

“With this being the first year of the new elite athlete selection process, we are excited to see the top talent in the country compete to represent Team USA in 2018,” said Matt Johnson, USA Boxing High Performance Director. “We are looking forward to a high level of competition during these championships, and are confident that the increased competitiveness at the national stage will translate to further improvement of USA’s performance internationally on the road to Tokyo in 2020.”

Below is the final list of elite boxers, in order of ranking, who will contend for the title of national champion:

USA BOXING ELITE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

LIGHT FLYWEIGHTS (106 lbs.)

Jacquelyn Cuddleback – 2016 National Championships

Hillary Perez – 2016 National Championships

Mia Valdez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Jazzelle Bobadilla – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Veronica Rodriguez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Elimarie Torres – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Monica Lazadale – Wild Card Selection

Sabrina Slattery – Wild Card Selection

FLYWEIGHTS (112 lbs.)

Virginia Fuchs – 2016 National Championships

Kristyn Juarez – 2017 Western Qualifier

Maryquenn Vellinga – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Indeya Smith – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Leslis Rosas – Wild Card Selection

FEATHERWEIGHT (119 lbs.)

Christina Cruz – 2016 National Championships

Dacia Jacquez – 2016 National Championships

Mikiah Kreps – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Mariana Gonzalez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Kristen McMurtree – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Jayda Davis – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Melanie Costa – Wild Card Selection

BANTAMWEIGHTS (125 lbs.)

Trudy Li – 2016 National Championships

Carmen Vargas – 2016 National Championships

Eliza Peralta – 2017 Western Qualifier

Nephateria Miller – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Brittany Sims – 2017 Western Qualifier

Clarice Morales – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Rianna Rios – Wild Card Selection

Leslie Soto – Wild Card Selection

LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Rashida Ellis – 2016 National Championships

Jajaira Gonzalez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Lupe Gutierrez – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Stacia Suttles – Wild Card Selection

Diana Estrada – Wild Card Selection

Wendy Casey – Wild Card Selection

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Amelia Moore – 2016 National Championships

Whitney Gomez – 2016 National Championships

Annalicia Sustaita – 2017 Western Qualifier

Destiny Jones – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Nargis Shanghais – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Raven Brown – Wild Card Selection

Ashleigh Moore – Wild Card Selection

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Stephanie Malone – 2016 National Championships

Oshae Jones – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Deseree Jamison – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Naomi Graham – 2016 National Championships

Leah Cooper – 2016 National Championships

Brooke Mullen – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (178 lbs.)

Krystal Dixon – 2016 National Championships

Amber Montoya – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Kristen Leija – 2017 Eastern Qualifier

Fallon Farrar – Wild Card Selection

HEAVYWEIGHTS (178+ lbs.)

Danielle Perkins – 2016 National Championships

Shadasia Green – Wild Card Selection