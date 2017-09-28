Fidel Maldonado Jr. fights Ismael Barroso on 10/13

While Fidel “The Atrisco Kid” Maldonado Jr. (24-3-1, 19 KOs) battles for the vacant WBA Fedelatin Super Lightweight hardware against former WBA Interim World Lightweight Champion Ismael Barroso (19-1-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round main event of the Oct. 13 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif., former heavyweight contender Gerry “Gentleman” Cooney (28-3, 24 KOs) will be in attendance watching as the special VIP guest.

ESPN Deportes will air live coverage of the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT, while ESPN3 will live stream all the fights beginning with the undercard bouts at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Doors to the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center open at 5 p.m. PT.





Cooney, who currently hosts the weekly series “Friday Night at the Fights”on Sirius XM radio, is known for his devilish left hook, as well as for going head to head with the mighty greats in the heavyweight division of his generation including Larry “The Easton Assassin” Holmes, Michael “Jinx” Spinks, and “Big” George Foreman. Cooney will be in attendance for the fights and will be on site to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center before the ESPN transmission begins. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

Tickets for the event start at $25 and will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Sparks will fly in the co-main event between former WBA Interim Super Lightweight Champion Pablo “El Demoledor” Cesar Cano (30-6-1, 21 KOs) and Argentina’s

Marcelino “Nino” Lopez (32-2-1, 17 KOs) in a scheduled 10 rounds of super lightweight furry. Cano will be coming back after a tough split decision loss against the night’s main event fighter, Maldonado, Jr., last June at the Dallas Cowboy’s training center in Frisco, TX. In the TV swing bout of the night, LA’s newest transplant from Mexico City, Marvin Cabrera (5-0, 4 KOs) will participate in four or six rounds of super welterweight action against LA’s Manuel “El Chino” Reyes (11-3-1, 5 KOs).

The undercard will also feature the promising talent deep within the Golden Boy stable who are exclusively trained by the famed Joel Diaz, known for training former welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley, Jr. and current rising star and super bantamweight contender Diego De La Hoya. Indio’s Ruben Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) will participate in four rounds of super lightweight combat against Mexico City’s Israel “Isra” Villela (5-6, 2 KO). Parral, Mex’s Oscar Duarte (11-0-1, 7 KOs) will be in a scheduled eight-round lightweight battle, and Dallas’s Javier Martinez (2-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a six-round featherweight bout. Opponents for Duarte and Martinez will be announced soon.





Maldonado, Jr. vs. Barroso, a 10-round super lightweight fight for the vacant WBA Fedelatin Super Lightweight Title, is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by "TECATE, THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING," and Hennessy, "Never Stop. Never Settle."

