FFC 39: Heavyweights Headline at the Fight Dome!

Final Fight Championship 39 hits the Fight Dome in Las Vegas on July 11th, with a fight card ranging across three different disciplines featuring elite combat sports talent from around the globe.





The main event sees heavyweights collide with Jamelle Jones and Jordan Powell doing battle in an unmissable mixed martial arts contest.

Former Ultimate Fighter and Contender Series contestant Jamelle Jones continues his move up from light heavyweight, making his promotional debut and looking to add to his five knockouts. Powell also makes the move from 205lbs, and will be keen to demonstrate his well-rounded skillset that has amassed five submission victories alongside four knockouts.

A middleweight clash a long time in the making between Gabriel Checco and Angel DeAnda will act as the chief support. Checco, a jiu-jitsu instructor based in Vegas will hope to draw on local support whilst DeAnda boasts an impressive fourteen knockouts in eighteen wins.





A Copa America style pits Argentina against Brazil as kickboxers Alan Scheinson and Wallace Lopes do battle at the Fight Dome. Boxing returns to the Fight Dome, with two mouthwatering contests pitting unbeaten Swedish light heavyweight Robin Safar against American knockout artist Shawndell Winters, whilst local lightweight Daquan Mays looks to improve to 3-0 againstJose Ceja.

Light Heavyweights collide as highly rated unbeaten prospect Alex Polizzilooks to improve his unblemished record against the experienced Daniel Jolly. Featherweights Lou Radecki and Justin Vasquez will hope to make an impact on their promotional debuts at 145lbs.

Local bantamweight Jerry Shapiro looks set to bring a huge following to the Fight Dome, as he faces “Tha Prodigy” Josh Wright. The card opens with Justin Osborn taking on Josh Shaw in a lightweight MMA bout.

Three disciplines, nine fights and the Fight Dome never fails to deliver on high-octane action! This calendar year has proven to be one full of finishes, with MMA leading the pack so far with an astonishing finish rate of 89%.

FFC 39 Fight Card

Heavyweight MMA: Jamelle Jones vs. Jordan Powell

Middleweight MMA: Gabriel Checco vs. Angel DeAnda

Welterweight Kickboxing: Alan Scheinson vs. Wallace Lopes

Light Heavyweight Boxing (180lbs): Robin Safar vs. Shawndell Winters

Light Heavyweight MMA: Daniel Jolly vs. Alex Polizzi

Featherweight MMA: Lou Radecki vs. Justin Vazquez

Lightweight Boxing (135lbs): Daquan Mays vs. Jose Ceja

Bantamweight MMA: Jerry Shapiro vs. Josh Wright

Lightweight MMA: Justin Osborn vs. Josh Shaw