FFC 38: Vegas’ own David Jordan faces Jordan Williams!

Final Fight Championship 38 hits the Fight Dome in Las Vegas on June 20th, with the third fight announced featuring local lightweight David Jordan (6-4) taking on Florida’s own Caleb Williams (9-6).





David Jordan will make his promotional bow in his hometown, competing for the first time in the calendar year. The lightweight is rightly nicknamed “KO”, due to his three professional knockouts that have all come in his last three outings. Jordan is unbeaten in over three years since a loss to Johnny Nunez and has previously competed at as high as 180lbs in a short-notice loss to Eric Spicely.

American Top Team’s Caleb Williams makes the journey from the east coast to the west, looking to make an impact on his FFC debut. The Florida-based man looks to return to winning ways after consecutive losses, but with five submissions and three knockouts on his record, it’s hard to predict which gameplan “American Made” will implement on June 20th!

Will David Jordan triumph on home territory? Can Williams claim a scalp on his FFC bow? Just ten days remain!





The 2019 season has proven to be an devastating one so far, with a 75% finish ratio amongst kickboxing, boxing and mixed martial arts bouts in this calendar year. Mixed martial arts has proved the most explosive so far, with just one bout having reached the judges’ scorecards. Fireworks are to be expected at the Fight Dome!

FFC 38 Fight Card

Featherweight MMA: Jay Cucciniello vs. Jamall Emmers

Bantamweight MMA: Keith Lee vs. Chris Johnson

Lightweight MMA: David Jordan vs. Caleb Williams

