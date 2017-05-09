Fernando Vargas Featured At Friday Night Fiesta

Former two-time light middleweight champion “Ferocious” Fernando Vargas will be one of the featured guests at the Friday Night Fiesta scheduled for Friday, June 9th, at the Rusty Rail Party House in Canastota, NY as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 8-11th.





Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for cash bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres and the program, consisting of video highlights, speeches, photograph and autograph opportunities, will get underway at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $60 each.

The fighting pride of Oxnard, CA, Vargas represented the USA at the 1996 Olympic Games before turning pro in 1997. In just his 15th professional bout, he defeated Yori Boy Campas (TKO 7) to capture the IBF light middleweight championship. “El Feroz” successfully defended the title five times over such stars as Raul Marquez (TKO 11), Winky Wright (W 12) and Ike Quartey (W 12) before losing the title to Hall of Famer Felix Trinidad. In 2001 he stopped Jose Flores (KO 7) for the vacant WBA title. Vargas retired in 2007 with a record of 26-5 (22 KOs) that includes wins over Wilfredo Rivera, Fitz Vanderpool, Tony Marshall and Javier Castillejo.

In addition to Vargas, other Latino stars attending the event include Hall of Famers Marco Antonio Barrera, Carlos Ortiz, Pipino Cuevas, Ruben “El Puas” Olivares, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez and Michael “Little Hands of Stone” Carbajal.

“The Hall of Fame is excited about hosting the Friday Night Fiesta,” said Hall of Fame director Ed Brophy. “Fernando Vargas generated so many memorable moments for fans during his championship career and we are thrilled he will be participating in what promises to be a memorable night in Canastota.”

Boxers recognized at the Friday Night Fiesta will also participate in other weekend events.

In addition to the Friday night event, the June 8-11th Hall of Fame Weekend will feature many exciting events including a banquet, golf tournament, parade, boxing autograph card show, cocktail party and the official Induction Ceremony honoring the Class of 2017.

The Class of 2017 includes Barrera, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, Johnny “Mi Vida Loca” Tapia, Eddie Booker, trainer Johnny Lewis, ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., judge Jerry Roth, journalist / broadcaster Steve Farhood and broadcaster Barry Tompkins.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities.