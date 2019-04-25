Fernando Molina signs with Ringstar Sports

Ringstar Sports is proud to announce the signing of the most prominent Mexican Amateur fighter, Fernando Molina. At just 16 years of age, Molina has one of the best amateur records in Mexico. Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Molina started boxing at the age of 6. Since then, Molina has compiled an amazing record including 200 amateur wins. Among those wins were 4 State Championships, 4 Regional Championships, and Gold in the 2017 National Junior Championship.





Discovered by world renowned boxing manager, Shelly Finkel, the young talent has all the tools to become a superstar. “Fernando Molina is a rare talent with an exciting style. Although only 16 years old, he impressed me with his maturity in and outside the ring. I am happy to work with him and help make his dream of becoming a world champion a reality,” said Finkel.

World-renowned promoter Richard Schaefer, Chief Executive of Ringstar Sports, will promote Molina. “I am blessed to have had the opportunity to promote some of the biggest names in the sport over the past 20 years. Most of them I built up from the beginning and many were managed by Shelly Finkel. Shelly has without a doubt the best eye for boxing talent. With Molina, we have a generational super talent who will certainly stamp his name in the history books alongside the names of Barrera, Morales, and Marquez. I am proud to welcome Fernando to Ringstar Sports and start his journey of becoming a superstar of boxing,” said Schaefer.

Molina added, “I am delighted to have been able to secure an All Star team with Shelly Finkel and Richard Schaefer to guide my career in the pro ranks. I have worked hard since I was a young boy to eventually become a professional boxer. The time is now! I am committed to hard work and dedication to uphold the rich boxing tradition of my native Mexico.” Molina is planning to turn professional in the lightweight division limit 135 pounds. Further information about Molina’s debut will be announced soon.