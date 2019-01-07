Fernando Garcia faces Isao G. Carranza on Uzcategui-Plant card on 1/13

Exciting contender Fernando Garcia will take on Isao G. Carranza in an eight-round super bantamweight clash as part of a stacked undercard on Sunday, January 13 at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





The 30-year-old Garcia (10-0, 5 KOs) has moved up the ladder in the division with three wins in 2018 and wants to make a statement against Mexico’s Carranza (15-13-1, 9 KOs). Garcia was born in Mexico but now lives and trains in Dallas, Texas.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Zanfer Promotions, start at $50, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Also in action are two unbeaten prospects as Indio, California’s Ruben Rodriguez (3-0, 1 KO) takes on Daniel Perales (10-14-2, 5 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight contest, while featherweight Victor Slvansky (7-0, 4 KOs) clashes with Mexico’s Angel Monrreal (10-11-1, 3 KOs).





Plus, Philippines’ Michael A. Plania (17-1, 10 KOs) will meet Mexico’s Ramiro Robles (15-8-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight match. Rounding out the slate of non-televised fights is Desoto, Texas-welterweight Amon Rashidi battling Evincii Dixon in a four-round match.

The jam-packed undercard is part of a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes show that features IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Jose Uzcategui taking on unbeaten Caleb Plant in the main event. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten featherweight Brandon Figueroa take on Moises Flores and sensational prospect Joey Spencer entering the ring.

The undercard will also see PBC Prelims on FS1 and FOX Deportes (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT) featuring the return of former world champion and pound-for-pound contender Guillermo Rigondeaux against Giovanni Delgado and hard-hitting 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado in an eight-round super lightweight fight.

Also light heavyweight power-puncher Ahmed Elbiali battles Oklahoma’s Allan Green on the Prelims telecast, if time allows. Plus, Ryan “Cowboy” Karl and Kevin Watts meet in an eight-round rematch after Watts stopped Karl in round five of their exciting April bout that serves as an FS1 TV swing bout

ABOUT PBC ON FS1 & FOX DEPORTES: UZCATEGUI VS. PLANT

Fans can live stream the fights on the FOX Sports app, available in English or Spanish through the FOX or FOX Deportes feeds. The fights are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.