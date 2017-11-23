Female Fighting Sensation Pink Tyson’s Uk Debut Exclusively Live On Youtube

Hennessy Sports is delighted to announce that YouTube will broadcast exclusively live worldwide the female boxing sensation Pink Tyson’s UK debut on Friday 24th November at the Tolworth Recreation Centre, Surbiton.

WIBF and GBU Female World Super-Featherweight Champion Pink Tyson will headline an action packed show that includes the return of all-action former Two-Time British and European Super-Lightweight Champion Lenny Daws and 2012 Olympic Silver Medallist and Irish star John Joe Nevin.

The show will be available to watch live at www.youtube.com/TheBoxingChannel in 46 countries anywhere online or on your smart TV, game console, PC, Mac, mobile, tablet and more for just £1.49 in the UK and €1.99 in the R.O.I and the rest of Europe and $1.99 in the USA.

www.youtube.com/TheBoxingChannel is the home of Hennessy Sports’ YouTube Channel.

Pink Tyson, (Kallia Kourouni) from Sparta, Greece, headlines the show, promoted by Hennessy Sports in association with Joey Pyle and John Edwards.

Two-time Olympian John Joe Nevin from Mullingar, Ireland, has his first in Britain as the supremely talented 28-year-old continues to build on his unbeaten record. Nevin is heralded as one of the most decorated amateur boxers ever with an illustrious record that reads: Double Olympian, 2012 Olympic Silver, 2 World Bronze, European and European Union Champion, 15 times All Ireland Champion; a staggering 255 amateur contests – of which 210 were Internationals – with just 15 losses.

Morden hero “Lightning” Lenny Daws making his long awaited return to the ring as he works towards becoming a European Super-Lightweight Champion.

Heading up an exciting undercard will be: Iver Heavyweight Naylor Ball; Croydon Super-lightweight Nathaniel Wilson; Farnborough’s George Lamport, Chertsey Lightweight and standout amateur Tony James Vincent makes his professional debut and super-lightweight Zahayr Al Quahtani.

*YouTube PPV is available in the following countries: Argentina, Austria, Australia, Bosnia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Denmark, Ecuador, Spain, Finland, France, UK, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, India, Iceland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zeland, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Senegal, Taiwan, Ukraine, Uganda, US.