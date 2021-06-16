Felix Sturm & Vincent Feigenbutz on Collision Course in Hamburg 19/06

Universum Box Promotion is set to stage one of Germany’s biggest fights in recent years between former multiple world champion Felix Sturm (41-5-3) and knockout artist Vincent Feigenbutz (32-3, 28 KOs) this October. However the German superstars will both have to overcome a serious test at the Universum Gym in Hamburg this Saturday.

Felix Sturm made his long awaited comeback after four years outside of the ring, putting in a workman-like performance against the come-forward Timo Rost in December last year winning by unanimous-decision over ten hard fought rounds. In contrast, Feigenbutz decisioned Jama Saidi over twelve rounds last August following a world title defeat against Caleb Plant.

If both men want to honour the potential German super fight this autumn, Felix Sturm will have to overcome the undefeated James Kraft (19-0-1) in the evening’s headline bout. Vincent Feigenbutz will also have his hands full on June 19th in Hamburg. Nuhu Lawal (27-8) will be the man coming to upset this autumn’s plans for Universum and Wasserman.

“I assure fans that this is a necessary step for me to compete on the world stage once again.

But at the moment I need fully concentrate on my fight against James Kraft before I can pay too much attention to Vincent Feigenbutz.

“I still have years left in the tank. I want to box for a few more years, for the title. For that I have to and I will defeat Vincent, it’s that simple!” said Felix Sturm ahead of the show in Hamburg.

Vincet Feigenbutz replied:

“I’m looking forward to the fight and I respect Felix Sturm as a great boxer, but I won’t let him stop me on my way to glory, I don’t want to talk too much about the fight against Felix right now. First of all, I have to finish my job on June 19. Then I’ll take care of the preparation for a fight against Felix Sturm. “

Promoter Kalle Sauerland was just as pleased about the upcoming fight between Sturm and Feigenbutz. “A duel between Felix Sturm and Vincent Feigenbutz promises a great battle. Both are outstanding boxers, and we have a fight here that will fascinate the boxing world.”

Universum boss Ismail Özen-Otto was also just as enthusiastic, stating that he was “pleased that we have both Felix and Vincent on our show for June 19. We are also happy about the joint activities with Wasserman Boxing, the cooperation stands for outstanding boxing. We can’t wait to get German boxing back to where it once was.”

You can watch via Bild + in Germany and worldwide on FITE.