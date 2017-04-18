Felix Out To Conquer U.S

Curtis Felix wants to use his next fight in Northampton as a stepping stone to the very top of the game in North America.





The 27-year-old will compete on BCB Promotions’ ‘Saints and Sinners’ show at the Deco, Northampton on Friday 21st April and he told bcb-promotions.com his plans for the future.

“I’m not in this to be second best,” he said. “I want a title, I want the Lonsdale belt and I want to fight in America.”

The 27-year-old will have his third fight on the same night his brother, Dominic Felix, makes his debut in the professional game and the unbeaten fighter admitted that he has a lot to thank his older brother for.

“If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t do half the things that I do in my life. That’s not just in boxing, that is in everything. The trainer that I am with now, he sorted that out and the trainer I had before then he sorted that out too. He does lead the way for me, him and my other brother so I am very thankful for that.

“It will be great to box alongside him. I keep getting messages from everyone around town, it is going to be a good night for sure. It is good to be fighting back in Northampton because I have spent a lot of time fighting in London and around the country so I am looking forward to being back in Northampton, especially alongside my brother.

“We always help each other out. He is my big brother so he has always given me ideas and tries to push me forward. Obviously now because I have had two pro fights and he is making his debut, I have been able to give him some inside information about what I know in the pro scene.”

Felix is delighted to be a part of what he believes will be the best boxing show Northampton has ever staged.

“There are a lot of good fighters at the moment in Northampton. Jamie Spence is a bit of a veteran so he will bring a good crowd. My brother and I will both be there and then there are a few young fighters on the show too who have big followings so I think it will probably be the best show Northampton has ever had.

“In Northampton you have a few good amateurs who have represented the country and you have amateurs that are winning ABA’s. It is the same in the pros too, you have young hungry fighters who are new to the game so it is definitely taking off around here. It is building up and I want to put it on the map with my career. I want people to say yes there are good fighters coming out of Northampton, Curtis Felix is out of Northampton.”

‘The Cat’ is happy with his two wins so far and he is hoping to put on a performance when he next steps in the ring which will show people how far he can go in the game.

“The last fight went the full distance which was good to get some rounds in, I had never done four threes before so that was a good experience. Before that in my first fight I got the stoppage in the first round. That kind of wetted everybody’s tongue and got people ready for the future in my career.

“This fight is another step for me. I am going to take it 100% serious as I always do. This fight is just about learning and trying out everything I have been doing in training. Everything I thought was wrong in my last fight I want to put right and everything I did right I want to continue with. But whoever is in front of me will knock me out if he can so I will take it seriously.

“In the next three years I want to be fighting for a Southern Area title but at the moment I am not thinking too far ahead because there are a lot of fighters in the queue. I just want to get better and get my name about at the minute.”

As well as the Felix Brothers, fellow Northampton fighters, Drew Brown and Jamie Spence are also in action.

Kettering middleweight, Daniel Spencer (1-0), Banbury super featherweight, Leo D’Erlanger and Kettering’s former two-time World Association of Kickboxing Organisations Champion, Domenic Speccio, complete the card.

Tickets for Saints & Sinners are £30 standard unreserved seating, £45 Front Tier Stalls and £50 Ringside Tables with Buffet. They are available by calling 07939 992 422.

Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at The Deco Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AE.