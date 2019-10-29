Felix Cash believes that he is “levels above” Jack Cullen and is determined to prove it when they meet for the Commonwealth Middleweight crown at Manchester Arena on Saturday November 2, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





The unbeaten Wokingham talent (11-0, 7 KOs) landed the Commonwealth title in style by taking out Nigeria’s Rasheed Abolaji in the opening round of their clash at The O2 in February earlier this year but hasn’t fought since after an injury ruled him out of his July 6 date with Cullen.

‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ has enjoyed a breakout year, stopping Jack Sellars in eight rounds to win the English title at the Bolton Whites Hotel in May before halting Dillian Whyte protege John Harding Jr on his Sky Sports debut in Liverpool three months later.

Despite his opponent’s recent run of impressive form, Cash insists that he has more than enough in his armoury to deal with Cullen and has predicted that their eagerly-anticipated domestic showdown won’t go the scheduled 12 rounds.





“I’ve been looking forward to this fight for a while and now it’s time to deal with this fella in good fashion,” said Cash. “There are a few weaknesses in his game which I have seen and no disrespect to John Harding Jr but he’s no Felix Cash and if he stands and trades with me then he’s going to be in trouble and he will walk onto one.

“He works hard Cullen, he’s a grafter who throws a lot of shots but that suits me because he is going to be there to be hit, I don’t think that he will see the twelfth round. This is the perfect fight for me to come back and show everybody how good I am.

“He’s tall and he’s awkward but I do believe he has never been in with a man or a fighter like me of my calibre. No disrespect to him but he’s been chinned before and I plan on doing the same. He is a decent fighter but there are levels in boxing and I believe that I am levels above him.





“It doesn’t matter what stage it is or how many fans he has got, it’s only going to be me and him inbetween them four ropes and I’m going to show him that there are levels.”

Cash vs. Cullen is part of a huge night of boxing in Manchester.

Main event sees Irish star Katie Taylor (14-0, 6 KOs) attempt to create history by becoming a two-weight World Champion as she takes on Christina Linardatou (12-1, 6 KOs) for the WBO Super-Lightweight World title, Manchester favourite Anthony Crolla (34-7-3, 13 KOs) prepares to bid an emotional farewell as he takes on Frank Urquiaga (13-1-1, 1 KO) in his final fight, Martin Bakole (14-1, 11 KOs) aims to build on his knockout win over Kevin Johnson, Qais Ashfaq (7-0, 3 KOs) fights for his first pro title as he meets Joe Ham (16-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight crown, recent Matchroom Boxing signing Terri Harper (8-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defence of her IBO World title against Vivian Obenauf (14-5, 7 KOs) and there’s also action for Sheffield Super-Lightweight Dalton Smith (3-0, 2 KOs), Birmingham Featherweight Gamal Yafai (16-1, 9 KOs), Heywood Super-Lightweight Nathan Farrell (2-0) along with the professional debut of Leeds amateur standout Hopey Price.