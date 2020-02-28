Felix Alvarado inks with Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy has added another elite athlete to its stable as IBF Light Flyweight World Titlist Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (35-2, 30 KOs) has signed a promotional agreement with the company. Alvarado is set to return at a soon-to-be-announced date.





Felix Alvarado is the 31-year-old twin brother of WBA Super Featherweight world champion Rene Alvarado. A native of Managua, Nicaragua, Felix debuted in 2010 and spent the next few years moving up the rankings before having two back-to-back world title opportunities against Kazuto Ioka in 2013 and Juan Carlos Reveco in 2014.

Though unsuccessful, he was not deterred as he scored 15 straight victories before defeating Filipino Randy Petalcorin on the enemy territory to become the IBF Light Flyweight World Champion. Alvarado is ready to take his career to the next level by joining his brother Rene in the Golden Boy stable.





“Golden Boy is one of the biggest promoters in boxing,” said Felix Alvarado. “So, I have no doubt that this is the home where I belong, especially since my career will be guided by the legendary Oscar De La Hoya himself. At the same time, this signing is doubly satisfying because my brother Rene is also promoted by Golden Boy, and that’s where he became a world champion. That’s why I am confident that I made the right decision by signing with them.”

“Our stable just keeps getting better and stronger,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “This signing demonstrates that not only can we develop world champions as we have done with Canelo Alvarez and Joseph Diaz Jr., but we can also recruit them in order to take their careers to the next level.

“We are happy that Felix Alvarado is accompanying his brother Rene by joining the Golden Boy stable. It really is an impressive feat that we have two world champions who are also twin brothers. Expect them to fight on the same card very soon.”