Felipe Gomez Signs Elio Rojas To Management Contract

Boxing manager Felipe Gomez is proud to announce the signing of former world champion Elio Rojas to a managerial contract.

Elio Rojas who hails from San Francisco de Macoris, Dominican Republic has a record of 24-3, with 14 wins coming by way of knockout.





Rojas won the WBC World Featherweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Takahiro Ao (17-1-1) in Ao’s hometown in Tokyo, Japan. Rojas then defended his title against Mexican veteran Gutty Espadas Jr. (45-7) in Yucatan, Mexico with a 12-round unanimous decision. In his most recent bout, Rojas lost by TKO in the 5th round to hard hitting Mikey Garcia, 36-0, 30 knockouts.

Rojas, who had been living in Florida, recently moved to New York with the hopes of getting his career back on track.

“I know Felipe Gomez for many years and I know he can help me jumpstart my career,” said Rojas.

“Elio fought some big names in his career and is coming off a tough loss in a fight he accepted above his weight class. If he can get back down to his natural weight which is 126-130 pounds, I know he can beat a lot of good fighters,” said Gomez. “I am excited to be part of his career because I know he still has a lot of fight in him and he can become a world champion again.”

Elios Rojas is training at the famous Gleason Gym in Brooklyn, New York with former world champion Joan Guzman.

Felipe Gomez, formerly of New Legend Boxing, has given up his promoter’s license to become a boxing manager. His recent signings include: Middleweight veteran Giovanni Lorenzo, Middleweight DeVaun Lee, Welterweight Cesar Francis and several other up and coming prospects residing in the Dominican Republic.