10th February card at the Copper Box Arena cancelled

A decision has been made to cancel the event scheduled to take place on Saturday 10th February at the Copper Box Arena after recent changes to the card diminished its strength.

Last week WBO World Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete withdrew from the card with a calf injury meaning the show lost its headline fight.





Furthermore, our team has received news that Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois has been unable to train most of last week due to illness. We along with his management team feel it would be an unnecessary to risk for him to fight on this date.

This, in addition to being unable to match British Welterweight Champion Bradley Skeete against a World level opponent at this late stage, has resulted in the decision being made to cancel the event.

Frank Warren said: “We’re in the business of giving value for money to the fans and our broadcaster, and unfortunately withdrawals have made this event one that would not have been as strong as the other events we have staged over the past year.

“As a result, we’ve made the decision to cancel the event to give the injured and unwell fighters time to recover.

“We of course apologise to the fans for any inconvenience caused.”





To keep the 2018 BT Sport and BoxNation schedule busy, Frank Warren is delighted to announce a new date of Saturday 24th February at Bethnal Green’s famous York Hall. Fight fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the best prospects in the UK back at the spiritual home of British boxing.

Further details of this event will be announced in the coming days.

The February 24th show adds to a stacked fight schedule that includes Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO Middleweight World Title defence against domestic rival Martin Murray, Terry Flanagan’s WBO Super-Lightweight World Title showdown with unbeaten American Maurice Hooker, Carl Frampton’s Belfast blockbuster against former four-weight World Champion Nonito Donaire and Lee Selby’s long-awaited IBF Featherweight World Title defence against bitter rival Josh Warrington.

Ticket refunds for the cancelled February 10th Copper Box Arena event will be available at the original point of purchase.