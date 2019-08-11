Featherweight stars announced for golden Contract Tournament

MTK Global is delighted to announce the first list of fighters that will be competing in the featherweight edition of the exciting Golden Contract tournament.





British featherweight champion and WBO no. 6 Ryan Walsh, Commonwealth champion and IBF no. 15 Leigh Wood, and unbeaten WBA no. 7 Hairon Socarras will all be part of the line-up, with even more huge names set to be announced.

The winner of each tournament will land a two-year, five-fight deal that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure.

To add to the excitement, fighters will not know their opponents until fight week, at the start of which the highly anticipated draws will be made. All titles held will be on the line in each fight and knockout bonuses are also on offer.





Walsh (24-2-2, 11 KOs) is ranked #6 by the WBO and made the sixth defence of his British title in June when he defeated Lewis Paulin, plus he also holds wins over the likes of Reece Bellotti, James Tennyson, Marco McCullough, Darren Taynor and Samir Mouneimne.

Walsh said:

“I’ve entered this tournament because I know that I can win it. I’m really excited with the opportunity it brings and the activity. “There are some good fighters in this tournament but I believe my experience will be the major factor towards my success.”

Wood (22-1, 12 KOs) is ranked #15 in the world by the IBF and won the Commonwealth title with a knockout over Abraham Osei Bonsu in March, before following that up with another impressive knockout win against Ryan Doyle in May.

Wood said:

“It’s going to very exciting and all the fans are going to be getting great fights. There will be no ducking and diving or waiting for mandatory positions. You know what I bring every time and I can’t wait.”

Unbeaten Socarras (22-0-3, 14 KOs) is a highly-touted star from Cuba who is ranked no. 7 by the WBA, with 14 of his wins coming by knockout. He has spent the majority of his career competing in America, where he holds wins over names such as Jesus Martinez, Carlos Ruiz, Mike Oliver and Jose Nieves.

Socarras said:

“I’m delighted to be entering the Golden Contract tournament. I’ve got 14 wins by stoppage in my career so far and with the knockout bonuses in this competition, I’ll be on the hunt for more wins inside the distance.”

Three quarter-finals nights will take place in October / November, three semi-finals nights in February / March and the all-important finals will be staged in May / June.

Stay tuned for further announcements of which fighters will compete in the tournaments along with official dates and locations of the events.