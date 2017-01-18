Boxing News 24/7


FASTEN YOUR BELT! YET MORE GREAT WBC FIGHTS IN JANUARY

The month of January is notorious for producing formidable climatic blasts, so not to be outdone by Mother Nature, the World Boxing Council is providing its own storming start to 2017!


Last Saturday night, a great and memorable boxing card at the Braclays Center in New York. On the undercard American Immanuwel Aleem (16-0-1, 9 KO’S) was proclaimed champion Silver middleweight champion, after knocking out Ukrainian Ievgen Khytrov (14-0-0, 12 KO’S) in the sixth round.

In another fight which surpassed all expectations, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano defeated seasoned Mexican Yazmin Rivas, earning the respect of the public and the Diamond belt of the WBC.

And in a fight that concluded in an amazing draw, the two best super middleweights, Swedish Badou Jack (20-1-2, 12 KO’S) and British James DeGale (23-1-0, 14 KO’S), fought a surely unfinished finale.

No resting on laurels, as on January 25th in Phitsanulok, Thailand, WBC minimumweight champion, Wanheng Menayothin (44-0-0, 17KO’S), defends his belt against Filipino Melvin Jerusalem (11-0-0, 7 KO’S).

On January 28th, major fights in different venues. In Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0-0, 15 KO’S) will face the toughest opposition of his career so far, against Mexican American Mickey Garcia (35-0-0, 29 KO’S).

While in Oslo, Norway, Cecilia Braekhus (29-0-0, 8 KO’S), defending her WBC welterweight belt against Sweden’s Klara Svensson (17-1-0, 15 KO’S) , The division’s interim champion.

WBC super featherweigth champion Francisco Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KO’S) Vs hard hitting Miguel Berchelt (30-1-0, 27 KO’S) on January 28th, in Indio, California. While Mickey Roman (56-11-0, 43 KO’S) will face former Japanese world champion Takashi Miura (30-3-2, 23 KO’S).

That same night, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the keenly anticipated rematch between British Carl Frampton (23-0-0, 14 KO’S) and Mexican Leo Santa Cruz (23-1-1, 18 KO’S), The WBC Diamond belt is being disputed.

