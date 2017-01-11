Fasten Your Belt With The WBC In January

The World Boxing Council and the entire fight family are gearing up for a great start to 2017 with extravaganzas this January.

We started with a great card on January 14th at the Barclays Center in New York, with a clash between undefeated Ievgen Khytrov (14-0-0, 12 KO’S) and Immanuwel Aleem (16-0-1, 9 KO’S) with the WBC Middleweight Silver title on the stake.





In an attractive female fight for the WBC Super bantamweight Diamond belt, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and Mexican Yazmín Rivas compete in a bout that will surely further boost female boxing. In an expected and much anticipated bout between the top two super middleweight, Sweden’s Badou Jack (20-1-2, 12 KO’S) and Britain’s James DeGale (23-1-0, 14 KO’S) this contest will unify the WBC and the IBF belts.

On January 25th in Phitsanulok, Thailand, WBC minimum champion Wanheng Menayothin (44-0-0, 17KO’S) will risk his crown against undefeated Filipino Melvin Jerusalem (11-0-0, 7 KO’S).

On January 28th there will be two very significant fights. In Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin (22-0-0, 15 KO’S) will face Mexican American Mickey Garcia (35-0-0, 29 KO’S); While in Oslo, Norway, Cecilia Braekhus (29-0-0, 8 KO’S), defending her WBC welterweight title against Sweden’s Klara Svensson (17-1-0, 15 KO’S) , the current interim champion.

Concluding the jam packed month, in Indio, California. WBC super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KO’S) will face dangerous knockout artist Miguel Berchelt (30-1-0, 27 KO’S) While Mickey Roman (56-11-0, 43 KO’S) will face former Japanese champion Takashi Miura (30-3-2, 23 KO’S) in an evening where the knockouts will surely be to the fore!

That same night, but in Las Vegas, Nevada, the rematch between Brit Carl Frampton (23-0-0, 14 KO’S) and Mexican Leo Santa Cruz (23-1-1, 18 KO’S), with WBC Diamond belt being disputed.