Faheem Khan: Summer Sizzler II

Faheem Khan wants to be a role model for young Muslims.

Exeter’s first professional boxing title holder competes on BCB Promotions’ ‘Summer Sizzler II’ show at Plymouth Guildhall this Saturday evening (29th July) and is determined to leave a legacy.

“This fight for me is going to be the fight of my life,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “There have been times where I have taken fights on a week’s notice without preparation and now I look back and realise that was really silly of me. But if you don’t fall then you don’t learn.





“Muslims are getting a bad name at the minute all over the world and I want to use my role in boxing to show all the good that we can do.

“Religion is not about harming others or anything like that and I want to be a role model to other young upcoming Muslims that are coming through. Every religion is all about love and peace and I want to be able to show that through my sport.

“There is a mosque in Devon and lots of youngsters there look up to me and I just want to pass on their positive message to everyone and anyone out there. Success in boxing is the key for me because the better I am the more people will be willing to listen to me and can hear my message.

“I have been offered two or three challenge titles and also a Southern Area shot but I refused them because they were too short notice. I had the opportunity to box against Conor Benn on the weekend but I was traveling out to Pakistan and now I have decided I am not going to take these short notice fights.





“In the past I would have done and I would have got a few thousand pounds and I would have thought happy days, but not anymore. I don’t want to box just for money, it is all about my pride now too and I want to go to places and win. If I don’t think I will win then I won’t take the fight.”

The Devonshire pugilist has been back in Pakistan to discuss sponsorship and he has taken advantage of the high altitude there for his training.

Khan is delighted to return to the Guildhall for the third successive time and he believes he has plenty left to give in the sport.

“I have been training in Pakistan. I was in a small village in the mountains so the altitude helped.

“I came to Pakistan because there are a lot of people that are interested in sponsoring me and they want me to stop doing any other jobs and focus solely on my boxing.

“They will pay for my expenses so that I can focus on my boxing so I want to put on a performance in this next fight to show them what I am capable of.

“The sky is the limit because I am still hungry and I think there is still a lot that I can give in the sport. I am not a journeyman and my record shows that. I think I have what it takes; it is as simple as that.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring at the Guildhall in front of all my fans and family and do the business. I will be taking over 100 people again and that support can only benefit me.

“I am really looking forward to it because boxing has always been my passion. It is not like when you are a kid and you have to force your kids to stay in a certain sport. I have always loved boxing and I enjoy competing in it so I can’t wait for this fight to come.

“Boxing gives you the discipline and the manners that you need in life. No matter what happens in the ring, when you finish punching each other there is that respect for each other and it is humbling and I am happy to be a part of that again in Plymouth.”

Plymouth’s Des Newton tops the bill against Liam Richards as he looks to retain his British Lightweight Challenge Belt this weekend.

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists – super lightweight Darren Townley, and lightweight, Chris Adaway.

Newquay super middleweight Brad Pauls completes the card.

