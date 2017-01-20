10 Facts On European Super-lightweight Title Challenger Anthony Yigit

Britain’s Lenny Daws faces Sweden’s Anthony Yigit in an exciting clash for the European Super-Lightweight title on Saturday 11th February 2017 at the Westcroft Leisure Centre, Carshalton.

Morden warrior Daws, a former two-time European Union and British Champion, aims for glory when he makes his third attempt to capture the prestigious European crown against the undefeated Yigit.





Here are 10 interesting fact to get to know all about the dangerous southpaw from Stockholm:

1. YIGIT’S NOW A LONDONER…

Anthony currently lives in London and trains under the guidance of CJ Hussein at the St Pancras Boxing Club in North London.

2. HE’S MULTI-LINGUAL….

Anthony can speak seven different languages – Swedish, Danish, English, Turkish, Russian, German and Spanish, and having moved to London he is now attempting to master Cockney Rhyming Slang. “Daws is just a step on the Apples and Pears to the world title!”

3. LONDON 2012 WAS HIS LAUNCH PAD

Anthony competed at the London 2012 Olympics losing by a single point to eventual silver medallist Denys Berinchyk.

“For many athletes, just to qualify for the Olympics is a lifelong dream,” said Yigit. “When I qualified I knew that I had to show everyone that I was there to compete. I was disappointed to have lost such a close fight but the response for the fight was fantastic and it felt great to have left my mark in this way.”

4. CAN YOU DIG IT? YES YOU CAN…

His nickname is ‘Can You Dig It?’ – a moniker he disliked when it was first given to him. “I didn’t like my ring name at first but I always forgot to tell the announcer to not include it. It later grew on me and now I’m diggin’ it!”

5. HE READS BEFORE A FIGHT…

Anthony is a keen reader and prior to his fights he can be found in the dressing room with his head buried in a book.

6. IBRAHIMOVIC IS HIS HERO…

He counts Swedish sports star and Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a big inspiration.

He said, “Zlatan lived in the projects and did some stupid things and had a lot of crazy friends. His sport saved him from all that. I can see all of that in me too.

“He’s gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the world and that makes me believe that I can too.’’

7. LONDON CALLING…

This will be Anthony’s second professional fight in London. He fought on the undercard of Carl Froch and Mikkel Kessler’s epic second battle at the O2 outpointing Lancashire lad Dee Mitchell.

8. BRIT-BASHING IS HIS SPECIALITY…

Alongside Mitchell, Anthony holds victories over British boxers Ryan Fields, Tony Owen and Irishman Philip Sutcliffe Jnr.

9. HE’S A TWO-WEIGHT CHAMPION…

Anthony is a two-weight WBC Baltic Champion having beaten Danish fighters Kasper Bruun and Kim Poulsen with both fights ending in the sixth round.

10. HISTORY BECKONS…

If Anthony is successful on February 11, he will become the FIRST Swede to hold the European title since heavyweight Anders Eklund in 1987.

He said, “I’m excited to be fighting for the European title. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I’m going take what’s mine, and bring the belt home to Sweden.’’

An action-packed card also features Clapham light-heavyweight Kirk Garvey, Morden super-lightweight Craig Whyatt, unbeaten Wraysbury super-welterweight prospect Tony Bange and Guildford undefeated super-bantamweight talent Thomas Kindon.

Tickets, priced at £40 and £100 can be purchased through Ticketmaster online at: http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005172B612815C or by phone on 0844 844 0444

Doors will open at 5.30pm, first fight is at 6pm. The last entry time for the public is 8pm.