Face to face: Mayweather and Davis v Warren and Walsh

Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis will make the first defence of his IBF Super-Featherweight crown against undefeated Cromer hero Liam Walsh at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday 20th May, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.







Davis, known as simply ‘The Tank’ for his brutal knockout power, spectacularly announced himself as boxing’s next superstar with an unforgettable seventh round stoppage win over former Champion Jose Pedraza in January and is relishing making the first defence of his crown on foreign soil.

Slick southpaw Walsh outclassed Andrey Klimov back in October to confirm his mandatory status as the number one contender and has not put a foot wrong in his career to date, winning the British, Commonwealth and WBO European belts along his 21-0 journey.

Ahead of their eagerly-anticipated World Title showdown later this month, Davis and Walsh were joined by promoters Floyd Mayweather and Frank Warren for an unmissable face to face interview.

