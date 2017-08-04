Fabio Turchi inks with Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment has signed top undefeated cruiserweight prospect FABIO “Stone Crusher” TURCHI, (12-0-0, 9 KO’s) of Florence, Italy, it was announced today by their COO, Eric Bentley and Turchi’s Italian promoter Mario Loreni.

Stated Bentley about the signing, “Real Deal Sports & Entertainment continues to scour the globe for the best talent, and we believe Fabio is a diamond in the rough. We are excited to work with Mario Loreni to develop Fabio into a world champion, and hopefully he is the first of many that we can co-promote with one another. Fabio is an incredible talent with a stellar amateur career and is on the fast-track to make noise in a loaded Cruiserweight division. Who better to learn from than the greatest cruiserweight in the history of the sport, co-owner of our company, Evander Holyfield.”

Said Turchi, “Coming to the United States and fighting under the “Real Deal” banner is a dream come true, for me. When I was a young kid, and I couldn’t fight as I was too young, I used to enjoy the boxing games at the Playstation – and I ALWAYS picked Evander Holyfield. Now, years later, I can work alongside the real Evander… that’s really a dream come true.”





“Evander Holyfield is, by far, the best cruiserweight in boxing history: every other boxer can only hope to become the second one after him. I am confident that, under his guidance, I can properly work toward this goal and, hopefully, achieve it.”

“I am happy and excited about this partnership,” said Loreni. “Fabio Turchi has all of the tools to become a world champion and we all will work hard to help him make it – from both sides of the Ocean.”

Following a very highly decorated amateur career, Turchi has turned heads quickly since turning professional two years ago with his crowd pleasing knockouts in his native country.

Most recently the 24-year-old Turchi knocked out veteran Cesar David Crenz in the fourth round on July 15, 2017, earning the vacant WBC International Silver Cruiserweight Title.





Amassing a stellar amateur record of 106 wins and only 9 losses, Turchi was a four-time winner of the Italian Championships (2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013), a Silver Medalist in the 2011 Youth Olympics in Singapore and a Silver Medalist in the 2014 Military World Championships in Kazakhstan. He was also the Bronze Medalist at the 2010 World Youth Championships and Gold Medalist in the 2013 Mediterranean Games in Turkey.