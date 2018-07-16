Fabian Maidana vs. Andrey Klimov on 7/28

Undefeated super lightweight Fabian Maidana will square off against former title challenger Andrey Klimov a 10-round bout that highlights undercard action Saturday, July 28 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





The action continues with 2016 U.S. Olympian and rising unbeaten prospect Karlos Balderas (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight fight plus Terrel Williams (16-0, 13 KOs) taking on unbeaten welterweight prospect Jamontay Clark (13-0, 7 KOs)in a 10-round fight.

The event is headlined by a lightweight world championship title unification bout between WBC Lightweight World Champion Mikey Garcia and IBF Lightweight World Champion Robert Easter Jr. live on SHOWTIME.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports and TGB Promotions, begin at $50, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit AXS.com.

Maidana (15-0, 11 KOs) is the younger brother of two-division world champion Marcos Maidana. The 26-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Justin Savi on April 21 after defeating Johan Perez by decision in his prior fight. Klimov will present an increase in competition for Maidana as he continues on the path from prospect to contender.





The 35-year-old Klimov (20-4, 10 KOs), who was born in Klimovsk, Russia, but now lives in Beverly Hills, stopped Ruben Movsesiani in his last fight on Sept. 30, 2017. That win snapped a three-fight losing streak in which he dropped decisions to former world champion Jose Pedraza, Liam Walsh and Alejandro Luna after a three-fight winning streak that led to the title fight against Pedraza.

The 22-year-old Balderas, a first-generation Mexican-American, competed on the U.S. Olympic boxing team in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil before turning pro in April 2017. Representing Santa Maria, Calif., he most recently made his STAPLES Center debut on June 9 with a first round knockout of Alex Silva to remain unbeaten in his promising professional career.

The card will also feature former title challenger Roberto Marroquin (27-4-1, 20 KOs) against Panama’s Ricardo Nunez (20-2, 18 KOs) in a 10-round showdown, once-beaten super featherweight Ivan Delgado (11-1-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout and undefeated prospect Jerry Perez (7-0, 5 KOs) stepping into the ring for a six-round super featherweight fight.

Additional fights will see unbeaten 19-year-old prospect Wesley Diana facing Pennsylvania’s Evincil Dixon in a four-round 140-pound attraction, undefeated Brandon Glanton taking on Mexico’s Daniel Najera in a six-round cruiserweight bout and once-beaten featherweight Luis Coria facing Mexico’s Guadalupe Arroyo in a six-round showdown.





Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten prospect Jose Balderas in a six-roundfight, undefeated Lina Licona in a four-round junior flyweight women’s bout and an eight-round clash between undefeated Neri Romero and Phoenix’s Jesus Aguinaga.

The three-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) will also see Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis “The Real King Kong” Ortiz returning to action to face former title challenger Razvan Cojanu in a 10-round bout and unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario “El Azteca” Barrios taking on hard-hitting Jose Roman in a 10-round showdown.